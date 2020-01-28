Last memory of Dee Ford in a #Chiefs uniform will be of his costly error late in the AFC Championship Game against the Patriots. His offside penalty late in the 4th cost us a trip to Super Bowl LIII. #NFLFreeAgency pic.twitter.com/tVgxceIOno

Late in the conference championship tilt with the Patriots, Ford was whistled for lining up in the neutral zone, negating a Chiefs’ interception that likely would have led to a Kansas City win. Instead, the play was called back and New England ended up winning in overtime.

Former Chiefs pass rusher Dee Ford issued a mea culpa for his penalty late in last year’s AFC title game, a gaffe some believe cost Kansas City a trip to the Super Bowl.

In the offseason, Ford was dealt to San Francisco, and was replaced by Frank Clark. Earlier this month, Clark called Ford’s mistake inexcusable. On Monday, Ford agreed with him.

“He’s right,” Ford said. “It’s inexcusable. But don’t we all do it?”

Ford has been happy to hit the reset button in his career with the Niners, and is excited to be going against his old mates on Sunday. Even though he’s happy to leave that mistake in the past, he says he’s been able to use it as a teachable moment.

“It teaches you a lot about life,” Ford said of what happened and the mind-set he developed, “if you can have that type of approach to any situation.”