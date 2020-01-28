Dante Scarnecchia, the longtime Patriots coach, is retiring, a league source confirmed.
Scarnecchia has held the role of offensive line coach since 2016. He returned to the Patriots staff that year after a brief retirement from 2014 to 2015. The news was first reported by Christian Fauria of WEEI.
As a coach on the Patriots staff, Scarnecchia has led special teams and worked as an assistant for the defense.
This story will be updated.
Nora Princiotti contributed reporting to this story. Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.
Advertisement