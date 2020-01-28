Dante Scarnecchia, the longtime Patriots coach, is retiring, a league source confirmed.

Scarnecchia has held the role of offensive line coach since 2016. He returned to the Patriots staff that year after a brief retirement from 2014 to 2015. The news was first reported by Christian Fauria of WEEI.

As a coach on the Patriots staff, Scarnecchia has led special teams and worked as an assistant for the defense.