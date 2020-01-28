Here are all the details for Super Bowl Sunday.

OK, so the Patriots aren’t in the Super Bowl for the first time in four years, but there are still plenty of reasons to watch Sunday’s game as the NFL concludes its 100th season. Both the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs will be looking to end milestone droughts. The 49ers last won the Super Bowl 25 years ago, while the Chiefs have gone 50 years since its last title.

Date: Sunday, February 2

Kickoff time: 6:30 p.m.

TV: Fox

Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

Home team: Kansas City Chiefs

Away team: San Francisco 49ers

Halftime entertainers: Jennifer Lopez, Shakira

National anthem: Demi Lovato

The field at Hard Rock Stadium is being prepared for Sunday’s game. David J. Phillip/AP/Associated Press

How they got here

Kansas City Chiefs: The Chiefs went 12-4 to capture the AFC West and the No. 2 seed, earning a bye seed. After defeating the Houston Texans, 51-31 in a divisional playoff, they defeated the Tennessee Titans, 35-24 in the AFC Championship game.

San Francisco 49ers: The 49ers went 13-3 to capture the NFC West title and the No. 1 seed, earning a bye. After defeating the Minnesota Vikings, 27-10 in a divisional playoff, the 49ers rolled over the Green Bay Packers, 37-20 in the NFC Championship game.

Film study: 49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo is far more than a game manager

Notable

■ Chiefs coach Andy Reid is in the Super Bowl for the second time in his 21-year career, and for the first time since leading the Eagles to Super Bowl XXXIX.

Andy Reid sported his best Hawaiian shirt for media night on Monday. Michael Reaves/Getty Images/Getty Images

■ With a win, the 49ers would tie the Patriots and Steelers for the most Super Bowl victories in NFL history (6).

■ 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan is part of the first father-son duo to serve as head coaches in Super Bowl history. Kyle’s father Mike led the Broncos to back-to-back titles in Super Bowls XXXII and XXXIII.

■ The Chiefs are looking to end the second longest drought among teams who have won the Super Bowl at 50 years. Only the Jets, at 51 years and counting, have gone longer.

■ 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had a pair of Super Bowl rings after serving as Tom Brady’s backup in Super Bowls XLIX and LI.

■ This is the seventh season in a row that both Super Bowl finalists finished as a top-two seed in their conference.

Jimmy Garoppolo won two Super Bowl rings with the Patriots. He’s trying to add another as a 49er. John Tlumacki/Globe staff

Super Bowl LIV officials

Referee Bill Vinovich (second Super Bowl), umpire Barry Anderson (first), field judge Michael Banks (second), down judge Kent Payne (first), side judge Boris Cheek (first), line judge Carl Johnson (second), back judge Greg Steed (second).

Postseason shares

A look at the shares for players in each round of the playoffs.

Game Team Amount Wild Card Game (Div. Winner) $31,000 (Other) $28,000 Divisional Playoff Game $31,000 Conference Championship Game $56,000 Super Bowl (Winning Team) $124,000 (Losing Team) $62,000 Pro Bowl (Winning Team) $70,000 ($64,000 in 2017) (Losing Team) $35,000 SOURCE : NFL

Last Super Bowl appearance and records

Kansas City Chiefs: This is the third Super Bowl for the Chiefs, and their first appearance since winning Super Bowl IV.

San Francisco 49ers: This is San Francisco’s seventh Super Bowl. The 49ers won their first five attempts, but lost in their last appearance in Super Bowl XLVII.

The last time the 49ers were in the Super Bowl, then-head coach Jim Harbaugh faced off against his brother, John, coach of the Ravens. AP file/Associated Press

Past Super Bowls in Miami

Joe Robbie Stadium/Pro Player Stadium/Dolphin Stadium

VLIV: New Orleans 31, Indianapolis 17 on Feb. 7, 2010

XLI: Indianapolis 29, Chicago 17 on Feb. 4, 2007

XXXIII: Denver 34, Atlanta 19 on Jan. 31, 1999

XXIX: San Francisco 49, San Diego 26 on Jan. 29, 1995

XXIII: San Francisco 20, Cincinnati 16 on Jan. 22, 1989

Orange Bowl

XIII: Pittsburgh 35, Dallas 31 on Jan 21, 1979

X: Pittsburgh 21, Dallas 17 on Jan. 18, 1976

V: Baltimore 16, Dallas 13 on Jan. 17, 1971

III: New York Jets 16, Baltimore 7 on Jan. 12, 1969

II: Green Bay 33, Oakland 14 on Jan. 14, 1968

About the Lombardi Trophy

From the NFL: The winning team receives permanent possession of the Vince Lombardi Trophy, a sterling silver trophy created by Tiffany & Co. and presented annually to the winner of the Super Bowl. The trophy was named for the late Vince Lombardi before Super Bowl V.

The trophy is a regulation-size silver football mounted in a kicking position on a pyramid-like stand of three concave sides. The trophy stands 20.75 inches tall, weighs 107.3 ounces, and is valued in excess of $25,000. The words Vince Lombardi and Super Bowl LIII are engraved on the base along with the NFL shield.

Future Super Bowls

Super Bowl LV: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Feb. 7, 2021

Super Bowl LVI: New Los Angeles Stadium, Los Angeles, Feb. 6, 2022

Super Bowl LVII: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona, Feb. 5, 2023

Super Bowl LVIII: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, New Orleans, Feb. 4, 2024

