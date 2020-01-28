The message lifted Bourne and stayed with him. A couple of plays later, he made his first catch. He finished the game with a strong performance. He would make the 2017 team as an undrafted free agent. In the three years since, he has carved out a role in San Francisco’s offense. When Bourne looks back, he views the coach’s message as a pivot.

Up walked one of his coaches, a low-ranking staffer and a fellow newcomer to the 49ers. The coach told him, ‘‘Live in the moment. Treat it how you've been playing all your life. You’re supposed to be here.’’

In the first preseason game of his first NFL training camp, Kendrick Bourne dropped two passes and returned to the San Francisco 49ers sideline sullen, a mood his new teammates had rarely seen the buoyant rookie in. He sat on the bench and dropped his head.

‘‘I always think about that,’’ Bourne said. ‘‘That was just a big moment in my life. It was her first year, my first year. She was finding her way, I was finding my way. I just felt like her giving me that tip helped me make my way.’’

It was a common NFL occasion, a coach helping a young player through a test, and yet it was unlike almost any interaction on an NFL sideline. Look again at the pronoun: The coach’s name was Katie Sowers. She was not just a striver. She was a trailblazer, a fierce former quarterback who saw a path when one did not really exist.

Sunday evening, Sowers will become the first woman to coach in the Super Bowl. One of three women who have full-time NFL coaching jobs (the Tampa Bay Buccaneers employ the other two), she is an offensive assistant on 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan’s staff.

Her job consists mostly of grunt work. She helps organize practices. She spends late nights drawing plays on cards for the scout team and early mornings prepping drills. She is living her dream.

‘‘I'm waiting for someone to tell me this is all a joke, and they’re going to be like, ‘Sike — you’re not really there, you’re not really a football coach,’ ’’ Sowers said. ‘‘It’s one of those things that, you really start to look around you and take advantage of every single day.’’

Around the office and among players, the distinction of her gender has vanished; Sowers is just Coach Katie to them. A common theme is how her presence makes them enjoy coming to work more. Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders called her ‘‘one of the coolest coaches I've been around.’’ Wide receivers coach Wes Welker extolled her work ethic. Other coaches find more work for her, because they know she can handle any task.

‘‘The best compliment — I don’t know if this is right to say — she’s like one of the guys in there,’’ 49ers general manager John Lynch said. ‘‘It’s awesome. It’s inspired us. I've got three daughters, and I think it’s really cool for girls to realize they can dream to do this.’’

Sowers, 33, has gained a small degree of fame. Monday night, at Super Bowl week’s first media availability, reporters huddled around her for an hour.

She answered openly and comfortably, understanding and explaining her significance without self-promotion. She filmed a commercial this year for Microsoft that will air during the Super Bowl. ‘‘I'm not just here to be the token female,’’ she says in the ad. ‘‘I’m here to help us win.’’

Inside the blue tent

The blue medical tent on each NFL sideline is a place no player ever wants to go, and everyone else would love to sneak inside for a peek.

Yes, it’s a basic pop-up tent anchored by a metal rectangle frame on the ground around an exam table. When a player is suspected of having a concussion or an injury where a little privacy is helpful, someone pulls the tent into place and people disappear inside, away from prying eyes.

“Probably one of the first things you notice is it’s actually a lot more roomy in here than you might think,” Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, said Tuesday.

Sills and Jeff Miller, the NFL’s executive vice president of health and safety innovation, gave reporters a look at how the league handles concussions and other injuries during each game — whether preseason, regular season, or postseason — before Sunday’s Super Bowl.

They also showed off the video booth where athletic trainers, video technicians, and a specialist watch for injuries with the ability to rewind and freeze video to spot a player whose injury might have been missed by medical personnel on the field.

But that medical tent where players are diagnosed with a concussion or other injuries, before being sent to the locker room, remains a place filled with a bit of mystery that Sills tried to dispel with facts:

■ The NFL introduced the tent on each sideline three years ago for concussions.

■ Once the tent goes up, the player is surrounded by the team physician, a neuro-trauma consultant not affiliated with the team if it’s a concussion evaluation, and the team trainer.

“There’s plenty of room for four people to be inside here,” Sills said.

The tent provides a bit of privacy in the midst of thousands of fans and the bedlam of a game. Not for competitive reasons, but to create a miniature version of a doctor’s exam room for privacy even if the walls are made of polyester. Sills said that allows everyone inside the tent to focus on the task at hand.

“In an exam, I need visual contact and visual concentration of the player,” Sills said. “The stadium is a very visually distracting environment, right? You’ve got video boards and exploding fireworks and lots of movement, so inside here you can actually focus and get a little more visual concentration. So this allows us to get a better exam than we could do outside.”

The NFL also has video monitors on each sideline complete with an Xbox controller to manage replays or freeze plays. Only medical personnel are allowed to use the monitors to check for concussions and injuries.

The tent also can be used for other injuries, but that isn’t required.

“You will see them sometimes come in to maybe examine a sensitive body part,” Sills said. “If they need to re-tape a groin or do something like that or if a player’s emotionally upset and they want to examine him in private. It’s optional for other injuries, it’s mandatory for all concussion evaluations.”

Kansas City cornerback Kendall Fuller is happy that he’s never gone inside the tent himself and worried for a moment that a question about the tent was a potential jinx. Players don’t really like to think about injuries.

A little privacy when hurt helps.

“You never know what injury somebody has going on,” Fuller said. “It’s definitely good they can have privacy in there.”