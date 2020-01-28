Texans owner Cal McNair announced Tuesday the team had added general manager to head coach Bill O’Brien’s title, also promoting Jack Easterby from executive vice president of team development to executive vice president of football operations.
“Preparations are underway for the 2020 season and I thought it was important to update titles, roles and responsibilities for Bill O’Brien and Jack Easterby so they more accurately reflect the way we have been operating for the past eight months,” McNair said in a statement.
“I was encouraged by the progress that our team made on the field this year, which was due in part to our new structure, operating approach and the leaders within our football operations group.”
The Texans fired GM Brian Gaine in June, and had been operating without a general manager. O’Brien had apparently taken over most of the major personnel decisions in the interim, but Tuesday’s decision makes it official and solidfy his standing within the organization.
From a New England perspective, the decision means the Texans don’t figure to be in the market Nick Caserio. New England’s director of player personnel was pursued for the position last offseason by Houston, something that didn’t sit well with the Patriots, who filed a grievance against the Texans. Houston then dropped its efforts to land Caserio.
As for Easterby, New England’s former character coach was caught in the middle of the tug-of-war over Caserio, with reports indicating he played a role in trying to poach Caserio from the Patriots. Now, Easterby fundamentally becomes the assistant GM with the Texans.
