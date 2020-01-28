Texans owner Cal McNair announced Tuesday the team had added general manager to head coach Bill O’Brien’s title, also promoting Jack Easterby from executive vice president of team development to executive vice president of football operations.

“Preparations are underway for the 2020 season and I thought it was important to update titles, roles and responsibilities for Bill O’Brien and Jack Easterby so they more accurately reflect the way we have been operating for the past eight months,” McNair said in a statement.

“I was encouraged by the progress that our team made on the field this year, which was due in part to our new structure, operating approach and the leaders within our football operations group.”