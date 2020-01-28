The irony of playing in the Super Bowl is that what has the potential to be one of the most memorable days of a player’s career can instead become one of his worst nightmares.

“We’re all a little sensitive of those things,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. “I wouldn’t advise any of you guys mess with him, either.”

MIAMI — Wes Welker has always been a jokester, and can give and take a ribbing as well as anyone. But do not bust his chops about not having won a Super Bowl in three trips as a player.

Welker certainly has lived through it. Three times he went to the Super Bowl as a player, and three times he suffered crushing defeats.

In 2007, the Patriots had their perfect season ruined by the Giants. In 2011, the Patriots had their shot at redemption against the Giants spoiled, in part, by a Welker drop late in the fourth quarter. And in 2013, Welker’s Broncos got demolished by the Seahawks, 43-8.

The jokes and the quips end quickly when the Super Bowls are brought up, and Welker puts on his serious face.

“Yeah, I mean, they’re losses in the Super Bowl,” Welker said.

But now he gets a chance at redemption, of sorts. Welker, who last played in 2015 with the St. Louis Rams, is back on the big stage as the receivers coach for the 49ers, who are playing for a championship in Welker’s first season as a position coach after two years as a coaching assistant for the Texans.

Getting here as a coach isn’t the same as a player, but it’s still a big deal.

“It’s a little bit different,” said Welker, wearing a flannel shirt, blue jeans, and cowboy boots at media night. “I feel like I’m more proud of the guys, where before you’re proud of yourself and your teammates. I’m more just happy for the guys.”

Welker, who turns 39 in May, has been a welcome addition to the 49ers’ coaching staff. Shanahan didn’t have much of a relationship with Welker before hiring him last spring, but got good recommendations from mutual friends.

“Wes has been great. I always admired Wes so much as a receiver,” Shanahan said. “He should be an automatic for the Hall of Fame, given how good Wes was. I’m always intrigued by people who were that good players, especially people who didn’t always come out that good in college. He worked to be that good, developed himself into it.”

“Then our receiver job opened and I knew he had been in Houston a few years, I just wanted a chance to interview him. And then after interviewing him and hearing how smart he was and the potential he has, it made it a very easy decision for me.”

Some of Welker’s fellow coaches with the 49ers were a little star-struck when they first met him. Passing game coordinator Mike LaFleur, 33, never met Welker until last year, but in a roundabout way he and his wife named their 2-year-old son after the receiver.

“We said, ‘Wes,’ and I’m like, ‘Well, the only Wes I know is Wes Welker,’ and I didn’t know him personally, but he’s the man,” LaFleur said. “If I knew a Wes I have no respect for, I couldn’t do it.”

And Welker’s fellow coaches have been impressed with how he has integrated himself into the 49ers’ culture and become one of the guys. The 49ers’ system is much different than the Patriots’ offense, and Welker has embraced the opportunity to learn.

“The coolest part about Wes is he has zero ego,” LaFleur said. “He’s just kind of had to relearn some things of how we coach the quarterback compared to wherever else he’s been, but he’s done a great job with it. He’s asked a million questions. He’s still young in this profession and he knows he doesn’t have all the answers like none of us do.”

Welker won’t ever put the pads on again, but he still has the itch to play.

“Dude still has some player in him,” quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo said. “On game day, I mean, he gets fired up and he’s yelling just as much as anybody.”

Welker even hopped into a few drills at practice throughout the season.

“He ran some scout team routes, especially early in the season when we were dealing with some injuries,” Garoppolo said. “He’s still got some juice in his legs.”

Welker said it was tough this year having his wife and kids back in Texas while he was coaching in San Francisco, though he saw them as much as the schedule would permit. But football is in his blood, and he is excited to be involved in coaching.

“Until I took a year off from football, I didn’t realize how much I missed it and I want to be a part of it,” he said. “So it was always natural to come back in a coaching role. I’m proud of our guys and the development they’ve made, and just working their tail off and getting ready for this game.”

And Welker has been reminding his players for the last couple of weeks to make sure they stay focused on the task at hand. Losing a Super Bowl is no fun.

“I express it all the time,” Welker said. “I expressed it even in the spring, of how bad of a feeling it is to not win it. And now we’re here and we’ve just got to hone in and make sure we’re ready to go when the lights hit on Sunday.”

