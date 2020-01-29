In a league so often dominated by elite quarterback play, is a shift to more ground-and-pound attacks taking place?

That’s been a winning strategy in the NFL playoffs the last two years, with the Patriots leaning heavily on the run en route their victory in Super Bowl LIII and now the 49ers carving up defenses with their physical attack.

San Francisco fullback Kyle Juszczyk believes so. According to the former Harvard standout, it’s a league of adjustments, and this trend is just a natural adjustment to what defenses are doing.

“I speak on this a lot when people ask me about being a fullback in today’s league,’’ said Juszczyk. “I think that as defenses start to get smaller and faster, there’s an advantage to throwing a fullback in there, throwing in two tight ends, and running the ball.’’

Patriots fans know this well from last season, when fullback James Develin and tight ends Rob Gronkowski and Dwayne Allen used their big bodies and blocking skills to fuel a rushing attack led by Sony Michel, Rex Burkhead, and James White.

“These linebackers are starting to be built more like safeties, because they’ve adapted to three-receiver offenses that spread the ball out,’’ said Juszczyk, who played against Develin at Brown, where Develin was a defensive end. “So I do think it’s a cyclical league and I think you’re going to start to see more smashmouth-style running-the-ball offenses.’’

The 49ers rushed for 285 yards in their NFL Championship win over the Packers — a game in which Jimmy Garoppolo attempted just eight passes.

San Francisco’s rushing attack relies heavily on off-tackle runs, motion wide receivers who lower their shoulders and block, and pulling linemen. It’s not a typical, old-school smashmouth attack where guys are just steamrolling ahead, but it’s just as effective and can be just as physical.

“That’s what we want to do, and that’s what we preach,’’ said mammoth San Francisco tackle Mike McGlinchey, who stands 6 feet 8 inches and weighs 315 pounds. “The greatest feeling in the world as an offensive lineman is moving guys off the line of scrimmage, and we want to keep doing it.’’

Count Chiefs running back Damien Williams as another player who thinks the run game is the thing.

“Most definitely,’’ said Williams, ironically a member of one of the league’s most prolific passing attacks. “The team that can run the ball is going to be the team that most likely takes control of the game. So I feel like you’ve got to be able to get down and dirty.

“Our team is, obviously, if you look at us, we’re a pass-first offense. We’re passing the ball most of the time, but we know when to run the ball and we know how to run the ball.’’

San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan, one of the league’s brightest offensive minds and play callers, acknowledges the recent re-emergence of the run game but is not yet ready to declare a trend. He believes you have to keep an open mind and go with what’s working.

“You have to have more than one club in the bag,’’ he said.

Adjusting to a what defense is giving you is the key, according to Shanahan. And then, you have to be able to readjust when a defense alters its look.

“I just see that every year; it’s very hard to win if you can’t run the football,’’ said Shanahan. “Even if you’re on a highly ranked passing team.

“There’s going to be one game in those playoffs or the Super Bowl, whatever it is, where you have to run the ball, and if you’re a team who can’t run the ball and all you do is throw, it’s a matter of time before there’s too much pressure on your line, there’s too much pressure on your quarterback.’’

Shanahan also knows a successful offensive strategy can work only for so long before you have to change things up. But don’t get too cute and switch up before an opponent makes you.

“You don’t have to do it week in and week out, but you’ve got to find more than one way to win in this league,” he said. “I don’t believe you can play just running the ball.

“We were able to do that in our two playoff games but a lot of that had to do with how we were playing defense, how we did on third down, and I know there’s a number of times this year, especially in the last eight weeks, that we had to win a game throwing the ball — and we can do that. We’ll see what this game entails on Sunday.’’

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.