Daly, as intense a coach as there is, lost a battle with a bathroom door just before media availability Monday night.

MIAMI — Blood ran from Brendan Daly’s forehead and down along the bridge of his nose, but like any true football man, it didn’t stop him from finishing the play.

“I literally was coming out of the bathroom and there was an attendant kind of standing there and I was trying to avoid him and not hit him with the door,’’ said Daly.

Instead, Daly took the hit.

“Put my forehead right into the corner of it,’’ he said, continuously wiping away the blood. “It’s pretty deep.’’

Informed he looked more like a player than a coach, Daly said, “Yeah, I guess, I just need a better story.’’

The story on Daly is that he’s preparing for his fourth straight Super Bowl. The longtime Patriots defensive line coach took a similar position with the Chiefs in the offseason.

Daly still has strong connections to New England and acknowledged coming back to Gillette Stadium this season pulled at his heart strings.

“It was an emotional day, it really was,’’ he said. “There’s so many great memories there. So many great relationships and great people. A lot of different emotions. Obviously you’re going in there as part of another organization and you’re trying to compete to win a game. So, yeah, a lot of stuff going on.’’

After so many years of butting heads and matching wits with the Patriots’ offense in practice, Daly acknowledged it was a little surreal to be game-planning against them for real.

“Yeah, I mean it was a tremendous challenge, obviously,’’ said Daly, the Chiefs coming away with a 23-16 victory on Dec. 8. “They’ve got an excellent football team and they pose a lot of problems and their personnel in terms of the backs and Tom [Brady], and what Dante [Scarnecchia] has done with the offensive line over the years just speaks for itself. So, it was a huge challenge is what it was — but fun in many ways, as well.’’

