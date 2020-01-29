The 49ers led the Vikings by 17 points late in the fourth quarter of their playoff game three weeks ago. A Minnesota comeback was a near statistical impossibility.

MIAMI — The 49ers had the ball, there was less than three minutes on the clock, and any casual fan knew that the game was basically over.

“I freaked out at [defensive coordinator Robert] Saleh when he tried to take the starters out,” Shanahan said this week. “And then I did the math and I thought it was all right. But [I’ve] got some of the scars, so some guys mess with me on that.”

The scars Shanahan is referring to are the deep emotional wounds he suffered three years ago in the Super Bowl. As the Falcons’ offensive coordinator, he played a significant role in his team blowing a 28-3 lead to the Patriots.

The Falcons had a 99.7 percent chance to win the game early in the fourth quarter, according to ESPN, but they gave up several big plays and made a series of errors that allowed the Patriots to pull off the greatest comeback of all time.

Three years later, Shanahan is back in the Super Bowl with a shot at redemption, as his 49ers face the Chiefs on Sunday. His 49ers have six other people who were with the Falcons in that Super Bowl: running back Tevin Coleman, center Ben Garland, tight end Levine Toilolo, passing game coordinator Mike LaFleur, run game coordinator Mike McDaniel, and running backs coach Bobby Turner.

All seven ex-Falcons certainly learned their lesson about playing a full 60-minute game and not letting up until the clock hits zero.

“We definitely talk about it,” said LaFleur, who was a quality control coach for the Falcons. “That game gets brought up — probably almost too much, in terms of when you know a game’s over in the regular season.”

Three years have passed, and getting back to the Super Bowl has been a fun ride. But the scars from that Super Bowl are still fresh.

“For the guys that lived that game, [a game] is never over,” LaFleur said. “You don’t turn your headset off, and you don’t crack a smile literally until you know you can take a knee and the other team is not taking a timeout. That’s a good learning experience, so I know we’ve benefited from that, for sure.”

Saleh, who wasn’t on that Falcons coaching staff, smiles when asked about Shanahan’s obsession with keeping starters in the game.

“Yeah, he’s on edge,” Saleh said. “Shoot, we were up, 41-13, I think against Carolina, and he was like, ‘Keep your guys focused!’ And it’s like, he’s right, you’ve got to stay focused. He’s on edge with it, and he should be. We all should be. He’s not wrong with the way he felt.”

Garland, who only played on special teams in that Super Bowl, is certainly glad to be back on the big stage and to have the opportunity to come away with a better memory. He has started the 49ers’ last five games at center.

“Extremely grateful to be back,” Garland said. “It was one of those things you dream about all your life winning [a Super Bowl]. Then having it stripped away from you, it hurt a lot. All you can do is learn from it, grow from it. The average NFL career is 3.5 years, so in three years to actually be at another Super Bowl, what an awesome opportunity.”

Shanahan has made it a point to use that loss as a teaching moment for his team the last three years, and has created a culture where none of those ex-Falcons are ashamed to bring up that game.

“You have two options whenever something tough happens in your life — you can hide away from it, shy away, play the victim, or you can have a warrior mind-set, learn from it, grow from it, share from it,” Garland said. “And I think no matter what the situation is, you see people do one or the other. I want to learn from it, grow from it, and never make that mistake again.”

Shanahan said there is no reason not to embrace that loss and the lessons he learned about making smarter decisions and not letting up on an opponent. He has been accountable about the fact that he should have called a run play on second and 11 late in the game instead of calling a pass. The play resulted in a sack and helped knock the Falcons out of field goal range.

“I don’t think there’s anything to run away from. I was very proud of that year, I was proud of our team,” Shanahan said. “I’m very disappointed about losing a 28-3 game. But I think I can deal with that, and knowing that has made me a little stronger. You don’t always know what you can deal with.

“I wish I could say there was some easy answer that would’ve fixed us not blowing that lead. I go back and harp on myself on everything. You realize how playing against good teams, good quarterbacks, that you can never relax.”

That loss has also been a teaching moment the last two weeks as the 49ers prepare for Sunday’s Super Bowl. The seven ex-Falcons know the disappointment that comes from losing the big game.

“To be back here and have another chance at it, I know how hard it is. I’m not taking it for granted,” Toilolo said. “So just one of the things we’ve been sharing with the guys is, ‘Yeah, it’s great to be here, it’s great to be NFC champions, but if you want this memory to be exciting and awesome, we’ve got one more game to focus on and one more game to finish.’ ”

Those ex-Falcons aren’t running away from that horrific Super Bowl loss. They’re embracing it, they learned invaluable lessons from it, and it would make a win on Sunday taste that much sweeter.

“That was a heartbreaking loss, but it’s made us who we are today,” McDaniel said. “You can either let it define you or you can learn from it and use it to better your present and future.”

