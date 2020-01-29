Larry Eisenhauer, a standout defensive lineman for Boston College and the Boston Patriots, died Wednesday in Jupiter, Fla., the Patriots said. He was 79.

Nicknamed “Wildman” by his Patriots teammates, Eisenhauer played nine years in the AFL (1961-69), all with Boston. He was a four-time AFL All-Star and was named to the Patriots’ 1960s all-decade team. The 6-foot-5-inch, 250-pounder from Hicksville, N.Y., was inducted into the BC Athletic Hall of Fame in 1978.