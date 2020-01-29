Looking for some good news, Patriots fans? DraftKings released its latest odds on where quarterback Tom Brady will start the 2020 season, and New England is the clear favorite.

The site ranked all 32 potential landing spots for Brady, and the Patriots are tops as -335 favorites. (That means you’d have to put $335 on the line to win $100.) The Chargers (+400) and Colts (+900) round out the top three. (In those cases, a $100 wager would land you either $400 or $900.)

Los Angeles is an intriguing choice for a few reasons, not the least of which is the fact the Chargers figure to be in the market for a new signal-caller after it was reported they were moving on from Philip Rivers.