The NFL is still investigating the Patriots for videotaping the Cincinnati Bengals sideline.

The Globe’s Ben Volin on Wednesday asked commissioner Roger Goodell why the investigation is taking so long.

“Our responsibility is to make sure we’re being extremely thorough. We have a responsibility to 31 other clubs, we have a responsibility to partners. We have a responsibility to fans to understand all of what happened, and to make sure that something that we don’t know happened didn’t happen,” Goodell said at his annual Super Bowl news conference. “From our standpoint, we want to make sure we are being thorough. Our team has been on it. We have been focused on this. It has not been that lengthy of a time. We have obviously put our focus on it, but we’re going to get it right. When we come to a conclusion, we’ll certainly make sure people are aware of it.”