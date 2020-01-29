After dropping the inaugural edition to the Green Bay Packers, 35-10, in 1967, Kansas City (11-3) was back as the representative of the American Football League three years later, this time to face the Minnesota Vikings (12-2) in the fourth and final AFL-NFL World Championship game.

By now you know the statistic. The numbering is staggering: The Kansas City Chiefs are returning to the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years. It’s a remarkable drought, considering the organization appeared in two of the first four Super Bowls.

The game was played on Jan. 11, 1970 at Tulane Stadium. (The Superdome would not open until 1975). The crowd of 80,562 was more than any of the three previous Super Bowls. The average ticket price was $15, up $3 from Super Bowls I through III. Tickets for the game were the first to have the words “Super Bowl” printed on the ticket.

Jack Buck called the 1970 Super Bowl. His son, Joe, will call the 2020 edition. AP file/Associated Press

It was broadcast by CBS, with announcers Jack Buck and Pat Summerall calling the game. (Jack’s son, Joe Buck, will call Super Bowl LIV with Troy Aikman on Fox.)

Trumpeters Al Hirt and Doc Severinsen provided the pregame entertainment, with Hirt performing the national anthem. A hot-air balloon carrying the Vikings mascot lifted off prematurely, failed to gain altitude, and crashed into the stands in the end zone.

The halftime entertainment consisted of a military re-enactement of the Battle of New Orleans, along with a performance by Hirtz, Marguerite Piazza, Lionel Hampton and the Southern University marching band.

Kansas City coach Hank Stram became the first coach to wear a microphone during the game, frustrating English majors everywhere by urging his team to “just keep matriculating the ball down the field.”

The Chiefs entered the game as 13-point underdogs, but dominated the first half. Kansas City settled for field goals on its first three scoring drives, and led 9-0 when it finally broke through when Stram called for “65 toss power trap”, which resulted in running back Mike Garrett scoring from five yards out to give the Chiefs a 16-0 lead at the half.

Kansas City would go on to win, 23-7, becoming the second AFL team to defeat the NFL’s representative in the Super Bowl. Quarterback Len Dawson completed 12 of 17 passes for 142 yards and a touchdown to be named the game’s MVP.

The victory by Kansas City would prove pivotal in the formation of the league as we now know it. The NFL had been considered to be far superior when the concept of playing a Super Bowl was implemented, but with the two leagues having split the first four Super Bowls, the AFL and NFL merged the following offseason.

