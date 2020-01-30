Safety Devin McCourty, who has spent his entire 10-year career in Foxborough, is an unrestricted free agent come March 18. He said he plans to test his options in free agency, much as he did in 2015 before eventually signing a five-year deal with the Patriots.

Whether that’s for the Patriots remains to be seen.

MIAMI — Devin and Jason McCourty both know one thing for sure: They want to play football in 2020.

“We’ll see how it goes,” said Devin. “I’ve been in the league for 10 years now. You see how it’s a business. Is it a cool headline if I say I want to be back? Yeah, like everybody writes that.

“But that doesn’t really matter. We’re just entering February. We’ll still have a full month until you really kick into gear in free agency, and I still have got to see who’s interested.”

Devin McCourty has won three Super Bowls and been to two Pro Bowls with the Patriots, but sounds open to change if need be.

“My kids are 2 and 1; they can go anywhere,” he said. “We’re just excited to be in this position — to have played in my 10th year, have a good year, and still have an opportunity to further my career.”

Cornerback Jason McCourty, a Patriot for the past two seasons, has a team option worth $4 million for next year, with $500,000 due as a bonus March 18. If the Patriots don’t pick up his option, he still wants to play next year, which would be his 12th in the NFL.

“In an ideal world, we’d play together,” said Jason, who previously played with the Titans and Browns. “This has definitely been the best two years of my career.”

Devin McCourty said if the Patriots let Tom Brady and several other free agents walk away, it might affect his decision to return.

“I think one of the cool reasons of going back to the team is the guys that you have there,” he said. ”Tom [leaving] changes that. Kyle Van Noy changes that. Elandon [Roberts]. It’s so many great relationships. You also understand being a free agent means your individual process, and you go from there.”

The McCourtys were appearing on Radio Row at the Super Bowl as endorsers for Pizza Hut, which is running a contest that will award $22,000 in educational funds, tickets to next year’s Super Bowl, and two years of free pizza to the parents of the first set of twins born during the Super Bowl.

