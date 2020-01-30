“I’m doing great!” former Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett said. “How are you?”

He was wearing a fishing vest, green sweat pants, and a pink snow hat, stood 6 feet 6 inches, and flashed that unmistakable smile.

MIAMI — Radio Row at the Super Bowl is a busy place with high foot traffic, but one man stuck out instantly among the crowd on Thursday afternoon.

Bennett, 32, is living his best life these days. He wrapped up a 10-year NFL career after the 2017 season, and spends his time now writing books, poetry, films, and working on various projects.

Bennett, in town for events related to his poem, “Dear Black Boy,” was one of the few people prowling Radio Row on Thursday without a specific product to sell.

“I’m just rubbing elbows with rich people, just staying connected,” Bennett said. “I’ve always found that a lot of the sponsors that work for the NFL, they’re like low-hanging fruit to get partnerships out of the game.”

Professional athletes often have trouble finding purpose after their playing careers, but that doesn’t seem to be an issue for Bennett.

“I still write films, I write movies. For me it’s more about how can I collaborate and partner with all the things I’m capable of making?” he said. “It’s been very interesting. I work with a lot of people from Barbie to Disney to just a desire to making things, so it’s been pretty cool.”

And Bennett, who won a Super Bowl with the Patriots in the 2016 season, enjoys his post-playing days more than his playing days.

“Yeah, this is the best thing ever,” he said. “I should’ve retired earlier.”

