It’s the most popular story line surrounding the Chiefs head coach as he prepares for his second Super Bowl in his 21st season as a head coach.

AVENTURA, Fla. — Andy Reid is aware of what his players are saying about him. He knows all about what his friends around the NFL are hoping for.

Although Reid understands it, he wants no part of the “Gipper” comparisons. But he does want the boys to, as Knute Rockne would say, “go out there with all they got and win” Sunday against the 49ers.

“I’m humbled by it,’’ Reid said Thursday. “I’m very humbled by it. I have great guys here. Friends, likewise, around the league. Been doing this a long time. So, I appreciate that. But this game is about this team — the guys here that have worked so hard to get where they are right now. The players, the coaches, it’s about the organization. [The media would] love to say it’s one man, but that’s not what this is, it’s a team effort to get to this position. So, it’s not about one person at all. Right now, my complete focus is on making sure we as coaches do a good job, [and the] players do a good job in the Super Bowl.’’

Reid’s first foray into the big game came following the 2004 season when he led the Eagles to Super Bowl XXXIX, where they lost to the Patriots.

It’s taken a long time and one job change to get back, and many players this week have emphasized cementing Reid’s legacy is high on their priority list.

“He’s a coach that’s won a lot of games — he’s had an amazing career,’’ said Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. “Obviously we want this game, the Super Bowl, to put on his résumé. He’s someone who’s been successful since Day 1 and he’s still successful now.’’

Reid’s 221 career wins (playoffs included) is the second most among active coaches, trailing only Bill Belichick (304).

Brendan Daly, who is in his first year in Kansas City after a five-year run in New England, said there are a lot more similarities between the coaches than people might think.

“Well I would say they’re both very good — there’s one thing,’’ he said. “It’s been a pleasure to work for both guys and Coach Reid has been phenomenal. I’ve really enjoyed getting to know him and I’ve enjoyed watching how he operates and how he runs his program. I would say there certainly are some differences, but at the end of the day, at the core of what they do, there’s a lot of similarities.

Daly explained that both coaches are detailed, organized, and both excel at guiding their teams through the ebbs and flows of season with a “very steady, even-keeled hand.’’

Reid’s players said balance is the key.

Just as one of Reid’s biggest strengths is his ability to come up with complex offensive game, so to is the coach’s ability to get his point across while also keeping the mood light.

Part coach, part nightclub comic.

Mahomes and his backup, Matt Moore, both said Reid can crack the whip while also cracking a joke.

“I don’t have just one funny Coach Reid story,’’ said Mahomes. “It’s how he handles himself every day. It’s how he’s able to keep the room alive. We’ll be going over the install and he’ll joke around but still be serious.’’

Mitchell Schwartz said Reid is a master at mixing subjects during his speeches, seamlessly moving from talking about his love for both pulling offensive linemen and pulled pork sandwiches.

The balance allows him to connect with all his players.

“Yeah, he totally understands that and respects that obviously guys are going to have a good time. He kind of embraces that and kind of embraces that and kind of joins in on the fun,’’ said Moore. “And I mean, there’s very clear lines on when to work and when to have a good time, but he just really does a good job with that.

Moore said Reid has an endless supply of one-liners — and attention-getters — that he’ll use to zing a player.

“You know those little hand warmers you throw in your pockets? He’ll put them up his sleeves and in his hat and at practice, he’ll shoot them out at guys,’’ he said. “It’s pretty funny.’’

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.