Jordan said he came to Foxborough with a “receiver’s mind-set” and said he always had a “heightened sense of awareness when it was third down and in the red zone.’’ All other situations took a backseat.

“In that short amount of time, man, I learned so much about football,’’ said Jordan, now a receiver with the 49ers. “It’s like taking a masters class in football when I was with Coach Belichick.’’

MIAMI — Jordan Matthews never caught a pass or played in a game for the Patriots, yet he looks back on his brief tenure in New England as a blessing.

“Then I remember sitting in one of those senior meetings, and we went through like a whole week in OTAs, just talking about second-down philosophy,’’ said Matthews. “By the end of that week, I had such a heightened level of awareness about second down. ‘OK, we’re trying to get this many yards, this play. And this many on this play.’

“It was just like I was learning the game within the game, and so I really . . . those moments impacted me and taught me about what it really does take to win in this league.’’

The lessons kept coming even after Matthews was released in camp in 2018 following a hamstring injury. The professor was Julian Edelman.

“Julian was suspended after I got released, but I was still training in Boston,’’ said Jordan. “I went to go train one day, and when I want to go run routes, I just had like a T-shirt, shorts, and cleats. Julian comes out, he’s got on a helmet, shoulder pads, cleats, got his whole equipment. I’m like, ‘This guy is getting prepared for the season.’ I’m working to come out here and stay in shape on some routes. He’s getting ready for Week 5 when he’s able to return.’’

That one afternoon changed Matthews’s training habits forever.

“So now, when I go run routes up at Vanderbilt or wherever I’m at training, I’ve got a helmet and shoulder pads on because of that moment, man. I don’t even know if he’ll see this interview, but Jules had a huge impact on me and I can’t thank him enough.’’

