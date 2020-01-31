Sure, we reluctantly will watch the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers at the appointed time, but we don’t really care which team wins. We have no dog in this fight. The Super Bowl will be played Sunday night in Hard Rock Stadium, but we are not into this game the way we’ve devoured it almost annually since the turn of the century.

NOT MIAMI — No Super Bowl party this year. No Star Market sheet cake with little plastic goalposts and a gridiron painted in frosting. No carefully planned delivery of chicken wings Sunday at 6 p.m. No bet on the over/under, or on how many times Tom Brady will be mentioned by the TV commentators in the first 10 minutes.

Advertisement

Super Bowl LIV unfolds on Fox Sunday at 6:30 p.m. Swell. Why would we care? This game does not involve Bill Belichick, Tom Brady, and the New England Patriots. After all those years of No Days Off, we find ourselves with Too Many Days Off.

A Super Bowl without the Patriots is like the Grammys without Alicia Keys or the Oscars without Meryl Streep. It’s like a Massachusetts election without a Kennedy on the ballot. The Patriots have been in half of all the Super Bowls since 2002. Nine of the last 18. Four of the last five. Three of the last three.

This is the first time in four years that New England employers don’t have to worry about workers calling in sick Monday. There will be no parade route published in the Monday Globe. Marty Walsh is not going to stand at a rally Tuesday morning and say, “Gentlemen, mount your duck boats.’’

I miss having the Patriots in the Super Bowl.

Let’s start with my Mosaic status on JetBlue Airlines. New England’s elimination at home in the divisional round meant that I canceled flights to Baltimore, Kansas City, and Miami. My Mosaic status expired. No more boarding early. No more free drinks. When I have to board with everybody else for that first flight to Fort Myers, I’ll be cursing Mike Vrabel and Derrick Henry.

Advertisement

And just think of the stories we could have written for you from Miami this week if the game had featured the Patriots vs. the Niners . . .

We would had a full-time Jimmy Garoppolo reporter. There would have been a five-part series on Garoppolo, starting with “Jimmy G — The Early Years.’’ We would have told you all about Jimmy’s college days at Eastern Illinois and those two games he started for the Patriots when Brady was serving his Deflategate suspension in 2016. We would have devoted a special section to the odd deal that sent Jimmy G to the Niners when Tom cried to Bob that Jimmy had to go.

Imagine the Richard Sherman quotes. We would have asked Sherman about Super Bowl XLIX five years ago when Sherman’s coach Pete Carroll made the single worst play call in the history of American sports, costing Sherman and the Seahawks a second consecutive Super Bowl victory. We would have asked Sherman about Malcolm Butler.

We would have given you the Life and Times of 49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa, and his dad, John. John Bosa is a native of Keene, N.H., who played at Boston College High School and Boston College before he was drafted by the Dolphins in 1987.

Advertisement

We would have hounded 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan regarding his dubious decisions when he was offensive coordinator of the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI in Houston in 2017. In Pete Carroll fashion, Shanahan snatched defeat from the jaws of victory after his Falcons took a 28-3 lead over the Patriots late in the third quarter.

Bob Kraft might be the individual who gained most from the Patriots’ early exit from this year’s playoffs. If the Patriots were in Miami this week, there would have been a lot of media visits to the Orchids of Asia Spa, which is only 73 miles from the site of this year’s game. We’d all be watching to see what time Kraft arrived at the stadium for the Super Bowl, wondering if he came straight from home.

If the Patriots were in the game this year, we would be speculating about New England winning a record seventh Lombardi Trophy (the Steelers and Patriots have six, the 49ers five). There would be a million stories about Brady as a kid watching Joe Montana at Candlestick Park and crying when his parents wouldn’t buy him a Niners foam finger.

Marshall Faulk would be stalking the press box claiming the Patriots stole Super Bowl XXXVI in New Orleans by cheating. We’d be checking to see whether Alex Rodriguez was holding Jennifer Lopez’s handbag while she performed at halftime. Veteran Globe photographer Jim Davis would be on the sideline, hoping to replicate his cover photo from the Patriots’ first Super Bowl win in 2002.

Advertisement

This time around, there will be nothing like this. jim davis

That game was in New Orleans. Then came Houston. Then Jacksonville. Then Glendale. Then Indianapolis. Then Glendale again and Houston again. Then Minneapolis. Then Atlanta.

Now nothing. The NFL is putting on a Super Bowl without the Patriots and nobody around here gives a sheet cake.

Dan Shaughnessy can be reached at dshaughnessy@globe.com