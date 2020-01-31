But for many years, the hype didn’t match up with reality. Blowouts were nearly commonplace for a time. The 12-year stretch between the 1976 and 1987 seasons (Super Bowl XI through XXII) had seven games decided by 17 points or more, and the average margin of victory was 18.4 points.

The Super Bowl is billed as the ultimate game, the showdown that features the two best teams in the NFL battling for a title. Year in and year out, we’ve been conditioned to expect that the first Sunday in February to bring us the best and most complete matchup on the football calendar.

In Super Bowl XLIX, Malcolm Butler’s interception clinched what would be one of the closest Super Bowls in recent memory at 28-24, Patriots. Four Super Bowls -- including XLIX -- have been decided by four points or less.

There were some terrific matchups mixed in – Pittsburgh’s 35-31 win over Dallas in Super Bowl XIII, for example – but most years, the pregame hype was almost inevitably followed by a less-than-super Sunday. For casual fans, the commercials and the buffet turned out to be more compelling than the game itself.

Over the last decade, that’s changed dramatically. These days, we’re living in a golden age of dramatic Super Bowls.

Nine of the last 12 games (dating back to Super Bowl XLII) have been decided by 10 points or less. In that time, five of those games have seen winners come out on top by four points or less – Super Bowls XLII, XLVI, XLVII and XLIX. Overall, the margin of victory has been 9.3 points per game.

Since 2000, there have been just three games decided by three or more touchdowns: Super Bowl XXXV (a 34-7 win for the Ravens over the Giants), XXXVII (when the Buccaneers crushed the Raiders, 48-21), and XLVIII (the Seahawks crushed the Broncos, 43-8).

The Seahawks dominated the Broncos in 2014 at MetLife STadium. Win McNamee/Getty Images/Getty Images

So what has happened to close the gap? There are a number of possibilities, including the fact that the balance of power has hit a stretch where there are a relatively even number of elite teams in both the AFC and NFC.

Of course, the Patriots have managed to return to the game again and again. How close have their matchups been?

Of the nine Super Bowl appearances made by New England under Bill Belichick and Tom Brady, the average margin of victory (from either the Patriots or their opponent) is 4.9 points per game. Last year’s 13-3 win was as close as New England has gotten to a blowout, and the only time in those nine games where a game was decided by double digits.

So what are we going to see this time around? The betting line suggests this one could deliver some drama. Multiple outlets have the Chiefs as anywhere between a 1- and a 1.5-point favorite – the closest pregame margin since Super Bowl XLIX between the Patriots and Seahawks.

Of course, a sizable pregame spread can often set the scene for the most dramatic game – in Super Bowl III, the Jets were an 18-point underdog, but ended up shocking the Colts In Super Bowl XXXVI, the Rams opened as a 15-point favorite, but New England ended up coming away with the shocking upset.

But with such a narrow line this time around, the focus is on whether or not these two teams can muster up the sort of worthy sequel to that memorable New England-Seattle tilt. Both teams are used to playing close games: The Chiefs played nine games decided by seven points or fewer this years, and went 5-4; one highlight came in a dramatic23-16 win over New England in Foxborough on Dec. 8.

As for the 49ers, they’ve played eight games this year were decided by seven points or less, ending with a 5-3 record. That includes an overtime loss to Seattle, and two wins to close out the season by three and five points. It’s also worth noting that quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo led four game-winning drives on the year.

So what should we expect on Sunday? Ultimately, while this matchup might not necessarily have the same sort of buildup as some other Super Bowls, the numbers say this game could deliver on the promise of another dramatic contest and stand as a worthy companion to the tight games of the last decade or so. At the very least, it should keep the casual fan hooked in between commercials.

Follow Christopher Price @cpriceNFL.