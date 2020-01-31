For Jimmy Garoppolo, his teachable moment came the last time he faced the Chiefs. It was Week 3 of the 2018 season, and the young quarterback was in the midst of trying to lead the Niners back from a second-half deficit against Kansas City.

The art of self-preservation is often one of the last boxes a young quarterback has to check when it comes to becoming a great signal-caller. Sometimes, that comes in practice. Other times, it’s revealed in the film room. But most of the time, it’s a hard-learned lesson that comes after an injury.

Facing a third-and-goal from the Chiefs’ 20-yard line with just over five minutes remaining, Garoppolo scrambled for the sideline on a broken play. He was stopped short of the first down, but not before taking the short end of a shoulder-to-shoulder collision with Chiefs cornerback Steven Nelson after it looked like he started to cut back into the field of play.

The shoulder hit sent him careening, and Garoppolo fell awkwardly, suffering a tore ACL in his left knee that left him sidelined for the season.

That injury – how he took the hit, his rehab, and how it helped set the stage for his success this year – ultimately helped define him as a quarterback. Now, on the cusp of his first Super Bowl start against that same Kansas City team, Garoppolo still goes back to that game as a reminder of just how far he’s come as a quarterback.

“You always have it in the back of your mind. I was just thinking about it the other day. It’s pretty crazy,” Garoppolo said of the 2018 game and his injury. “About a year ago, I was learning to run again, so it’s just how things change in a year, what could happen. This year’s been a whirlwind. Been a great time, though. I’ve had a great time with this team.”

A year and a half after tearing his ACL against the Chiefs, Jimmy Garoppolo will try to beat them in a Super Bowl. Wilfredo Lee/AP/Associated Press

Garoppolo was well on his way prior to his knee injury. In the five games before he was hurt, he was 4-1 as a starter with a 64 percent completion rate and a 91 percent passer rating. But since coming back, he’s led the 49ers to a 15-3 record, becoming just the third quarterback in franchise history to win 15 or more games in a single season. He finished the year with a 69 percent completion percentage, 3,978 passing yards and 27 touchdowns.

And while his critics suggest he leans on the running game too much to be considered an elite quarterback – he had just eight pass attempts in the NFC title game – it’s clear the Chiefs see a different signal-caller than the one they faced last September.

“I respect the heck out of him,” said Kansas City coach Andy Reid. “I think Jimmy, they decided they’ve been running the ball here, but Jimmy if you really look at it his quarterback ratings, his percentages, all the statistical facts about him you see he’s a heck of a quarterback throwing the football.”

The seeds of how to deal with self-preservation were first planted when he was a backup in New England. In fact, while the circumstances were different, the injury in 2018 – and the after effects -- bore a striking resemblance to what happened in 2016 when Garoppolo was with the Patriots.

New England offensive players are often told they have to know when to say when – the phrase around Foxborough is you have to know when the journey is over. Garoppolo was dumped on his shoulder by Miami linebacker Kiko Alonso, and while Tom Brady was set to return in two weeks, Garoppolo didn’t play a single significant snap the rest of that season.

But back to the challenge at hand. Heading into Sunday’s showdown with the Chiefs, Garoppolo’s team is a lot different than the one he had with him in 2018 at Arrowhead. There’s an improved supporting cast, including offensive playmakers like George Kittle and Emmanuel Sanders, as well as the emergence of a dependable ground game with Raheem Mostert. There’s also the stout defense that’s allowed the Niners to play good complementary football.

At the heart of it all is Garoppolo.

“First and foremost, they have a great system that they run over there,” Kansas City’s Tyrann Mathieu said Thursday. “I feel like Garoppolo has done a great job finding guys that can really take advantage of certain coverages in certain situations.

“He likes to get the ball out quick, which kind of goes into the kind of guys that they have on that side of the ball -- guys that can run after the catch. So, it will be important for us to disrupt the timing, slow those guys down.”

Whether or not Mathieu and the Chiefs will be able to do that will be answered Sunday. But based on how he’s played over the last year, it’s clear Garoppolo learned from that moment against the Chiefs last season. As a result, his development in the weeks and months after that play was a part of his preparation for Sunday’s big moment against that same Kansas City team. On Sunday, we’ll see if the painful – but sizable – lesson he learned will help pay the ultimate dividend for him and his team.

