“I respect the process . . . 2021,’’ Seymour tweeted along with his message from last year, “Don’t let today’s disappointment cast a shadow on tomorrow’s dreams . . . although my nomination bid into the HOF fell a bit short, I am forever grateful to have been nominated and a part of the process. Congrats to well deserving and newly elected members.’’

Seymour missed out on election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, the second straight year the brilliant former Patriots defensive lineman narrowly missed getting the call after being named a finalist.

The final five members of the Centennial Class include Broncos safety Steve Atwater, Steelers safety Troy Polamalu, Colts running back Edgerrin James, Vikings guard Steve Hutchinson, and Rams receiver Isaac Bruce.

New England’s first-round pick in 2001, Seymour played eight seasons as a Patriot — when he won three Super Bowls and earned three All-Pro nods — and a final four in Oakland.

Bill Belichick has often referred to Seymour and Vince Wilfork as the best defensive linemen he’s coached.

One of the most dominant players of his era, Seymour didn’t put up gaudy statistical numbers, but his ability to occupy — and stun — multiple opponents on a single play was really what made him stand out.

Blessed with a superior combination of size, strength, and speed, Seymour had the ability to force detours on running lanes while also being able to fire through gaps and apply consistent pressure on the pocket.

Seymour played defensive end in 3-4 looks and defensive tackle in 4-3 schemes, and was equally proficient and dominant at both spots. His unique skill set allowed New England to flash multiple looks not only from game to game or series to series, but from play to play.

Seymour’s candidacy enjoyed widespread support from former teammates and Hall of Famers.

“Literally from the beginning, he was dominant. And believe me, I know this because I had hands-on view,’’ former teammate Tedy Bruschi said last week. “I played behind him and so I saw those offensive alignments, and just the destruction that he would create. And I would literally be smiling how easy my job was, because of playing behind him.’’

Bruschi said another thing that Seymour brought to the table was intensity, regardless of whether it was routine practice or the Super Bowl.

“The way that he would even battle guys like Logan Mankins in practice. I mean, you talk about clash of the titans,’’ said Bruschi. “I mean big human beings going at it, and the fights erupted because Richard was an intimidating force, too. And what I mean by that is, he wasn’t afraid to tell somebody to ‘Meet me at the bus after the game.’ ’’

Seymour ended his career with 57½ regular-season sacks, the first 39 with the Patriots.

“Richard’s a great example of a guy that . . . If you’re going to play in New England, you have to be selfless,’’ said Raiders Hall of Fame defensive lineman Howie Long. “You could be a defensive tackle one day playing in a three technique. You could be on the nose the next week, you could be outside of defensive energy. Could be a standup outside back. It’s not about you, it’s about us. It’s about the scheme. Not about you individually.

“Would Richard have put up bigger numbers, let’s say, playing on a San Francisco team or a Chicago Bear team? For sure. And I think voters have to really take that into account, because I think he was a dominant player.’’

In a letter to the selection committee, Belichick gave Seymour glowing praise, writing, in part, “Richard Seymour was unquestionably one of our key players and I do not believe we would have won three championships without him.’’

Other hardware

Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson, who threw for 3,127 yards and 36 touchdowns, and rushed for 1,206 yards and 7 more scores, was the unanimous MVP choice . . . Along with Stephon Gilmore’s Defensive Player of the Year, other awards handed out at the NFL Honors show went to Jacksonville’s Calais Campbell (Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year); New Orleans receiver Michael Thomas (Offensive Player of the Year); Baltimore’s John Harbaugh (Coach of the Year); Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill (Comeback Player of the Year); San Francisco defensive end Nick Bosa (Defensive Rookie of the Year); Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray (Offensive Rookie of the Year); and Tennessee running back Derrick Henry (FedEx Ground Player of the Year; Jackson won the FedEx Air honor).

Final preparations

The 49ers and Chiefs held walk-throughs on a rainy Saturday, one day before they will meet in the Super Bowl.

San Francisco used the University of Miami’s indoor facility before a bus ride to Hard Rock Stadium for a look at the venue. The walk-through was focused, with the field house closed for privacy and no music playing. Players wore shirts printed with their numbers, shorts and sneakers. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was the only player wearing a helmet so he could listen to coach Kyle Shanahan relay play calls through the radio.

The offense and defense worked on different ends of the field, and the session ended with a 7-minute special-teams period.

Meanwhile, weather forced Kansas City to relocate from Hard Rock Stadium back to the training facility at Nova Southeastern University, where the team practiced all week.

Players wore their game uniforms — red jerseys, emblazoned with official Super Bowl LIV logos, and white pants — for a 27-minute walk-through. With the song “Welcome to Miami” playing as Patrick Mahomes took the first snap, players danced through nearly the entire session that coach Andy Reid calls a “mock game.” The Chiefs went through at least a dozen plays Reid expects to call during the game.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report. Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.