Brian Kinchen nearly lopped off a finger off at the dinner table.

Willie McGinest was ready to throw down — with his own teammates.

All in the hours before the Super Bowl.

Right before the kickoff to the biggest football game of the season — heck, the largest sporting event on the calendar — guys have found themselves in unusual positions.

While it’s logical to figure the day would be dominated by nervous bellies and nervous energy, that’s not always the case.

As clock ticked down for the start of Super Bowl XXXVI, Brady, the then-precocious 24-year-old Patriots quarterback, blocked out the nerves and sneaked in 40 winks.

“He was the last guy on that roster we were worried about,’’ Kurt Warner acknowledged Thursday.

Turned out, Brady wasn’t too worried about the Rams, either.

McGinest this past week recalled the time he and his teammates started to get on each other’s nerves at a time when team chemistry is supposed to be at its highest point.

“I think it was our second Super Bowl [win],’’ McGinest said. “We kept going over the game plan and we kept asking a million questions over and over again. It became redundant and guys started getting into it just because nobody wanted to leave a stone unturned. Nobody wanted to miss nothing. Nobody wanted to be wrong. So, we kept going and some point it got a little irritated like, ‘Oh, went over this 10 times already!’ And this was amongst the players — it had nothing to do with the coaches.’’

Cooler heads prevailed, however, and so did the Patriots.

Perhaps the craziest pregame story involved Kinchen’s meal.

Kinchen started the 2003 season as a substitute teacher but got the call to be a substitute long snapper after Lonie Paxton tore his ACL in the middle of the season.

Kinchen filled in admirably until he had a case of butter fingers. Literally.

After deciding to grab the early bus to the stadium for Super Bowl XXXVIII, Kinchen sat down for some nosh. He picked up a roll but knew his butter knife wasn’t sharp enough because the roll was cold and hard. Kinchen grabbed a steak knife to slice it open and it was a perfect cut — right to the bone.

Kinchen had ripped through the roll and right through to his index finger, opening a bloody gash as stunned teammates looked on with disbelief and horror.

“I was like, ‘What are you doing using a steak knife to butter your bread? You have got to be kidding me!’ ’’ said Tedy Bruschi.

Kinchen had the wound patched up, but that wasn’t the end of the calamity. His throws back to holder Ken Walter lacked a sense of urgency and accuracy. One attempt on an extra point actually bounced and rolled, but Walter corralled it and Adam Vinatieri converted the kick, averting disaster.

Kinchen got stronger as the game went on, but the tension grew as Vinatieri lined up for the 41-yard winning field goal. Those on the sideline knew Vinatieri would get it there, but would Kinchen?

“If you go back and look at it, the winning kick, it wasn’t about the kick for us — we were all watching the snap,’’ said Bruschi.

It still stands out as the top pre-Super Bowl memory in Bruschi’s mind.

Adam Vinatieri nailed the 41-yard field goal to win Super Bowl XXXVIII with ease, but Patriots on the sideline watched the snap with bated breath. Jim Davis/Globe Staff/File

“There’s a lot of stories about guys falling asleep in locker rooms and wardrobe malfunctions and all that stuff at Super Bowls,’’ he said with a laugh. “But be careful at those pregame meals!”

Lawyer Milloy, who lost his first Super Bowl as rookie, remembers feeling a combination of awe and nervousness before that loss to the Packers following the 1996 season.

“The team that calms down the first few minutes of the game is usually the team that gets back to playing their style of ball — that message wasn’t being relayed,’’ said Milloy, who said his pregame preparations changed because of that.

When Milloy got back to the Super Bowl, the leaders of the team delivered a message to stay calm and follow the game plan.

“The guys that were still there, like myself and Tedy, we were able to talk that language because we had already experienced it before and we knew Coach [Bill] Belichick would have us prepared,’’ said Milloy.

McGinest concurred that locker room leadership plays a big role in preparing for the big game, and he would always pass on his wisdom in the hours before the Super Bowl.

“Just prepare for the game — the actual game. People say, ‘Super Bowl,’ but after the first one, I never called it the Super Bowl,’’ said McGinest. “I’m like, ‘We’re getting ready for the Rams. I’m getting ready for the Eagles. I’m getting ready for the Panthers.’ The Super Bowl means you got to deal with everything that’s going on that day.’’

McGinest then revealed what he told younger — or inexperienced — players before the plane ever took off for its super destination.

“I told these guys, if you’re going out and you’re celebrating the Super Bowl, everything that you’re chasing, whether it’s young ladies, whether it’s clubs, facial recognition, whatever it is you’re chasing, if you win this game, it’ll chase you,’’ said McGinest. “You don’t have to chase it, because you’d be the hottest thing in town. So that’s what I told them.’’

