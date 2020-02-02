Tom Brady’s future was the hottest topic of conversation all week as everyone from Ocean Avenue to A1A to Radio Row was asked to weigh in on the quarterback’s future.

MIAMI GARDENS — Greetings from Super Bowl LIV where the Patriots dominated.

Brady himself added fuel to the speculation fire when he tweeted a picture of himself Thursday evening that could have been interpreted a number of ways — including a most popular theory that he was saying goodbye to Gillette Stadium for the final time.

Alas, Brady unraveled the mystery of the tweet early Sunday night when it was revealed it was part of a new Hulu television ad. Of course, it also stirred up a whole new round of speculation with the way the spot ended.

“I’m not going anywhere,’’ Brady said.

The ad ran just hours after NFL Media reported the Patriots would be willing to shell out $30 million per season to retain Brady.

It still remains to be seen what exactly Brady meant. Is he not leaving New England? Is he not leaving the NFL? Stay tuned.

You want more Patriots? They came out in droves at Hard Rock Stadium.

Brady, Bill Belichick, John Hannah, Mike Haynes, Adam Vinatieri, Rob Gronkowski, and Randy Moss all were on hand for a pregame ceremony feting the NFL 100 team.

Belichick drew the one of the biggest pregame reactions when he was introduced — remember Chiefs Kingdom was out in full force, so it wasn’t the kindest of recognitions.

Belichick’s response, however, had a nice ring to it.

The coach quickly flashed a few of his championship rings to the crowd, which seemed to appreciate that as jeers turned to cheers.

Belichick got some social media shutouts from his players, including linebackers Dont’a Hightower and Kyle Van Noy, who appreciated the ring “flex.”

All of this attention had to make Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who was also in attendance, happy.

