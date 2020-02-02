Fullback Kyle Juszczyk, who scored a touchdown in the first half of Super Bowl LIV, was a two-time All-American at Harvard from 2009 to 2012. He’s the school’s all-time leader among tight ends in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdown receptions.

Jimmy Garoppolo and Wes Welker aren’t the only San Francisco 49ers with ties to the Boston area.

FULLBACK TOUCHDOWN IN THE SUPER BOWL.@JuiceCheck44 stays on his feet for the TD reception! #GoNiners



📺: #SBLIV on FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app pic.twitter.com/4PhoxTZjqh — NFL (@NFL) February 3, 2020

Juszczyk, who started his career with the Baltimore Ravens, is in his third year with the 49ers. He had caught just one touchdown pass in the regular season and playoffs combined, yet he managed to make one of the biggest plays of the night in the Super Bowl.

Advertisement

On first and 10, Garoppolo rolled to his right on a play-action pass and found Juszczyk cutting across the middle. Juszczyk caught the pass, made one defender miss, and pirouetted into the end zone for a 15-yard score with 5:05 left in the half. Robbie Gould tacked on the extra point, and the 49ers and Chiefs went into halftime knotted at 10.

He added a 14-yard grab early in the third quarter, helping to set up a field goal that put San Francisco ahead, 13-10.