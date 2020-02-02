Tom Brady caused Patriots fans’ blood pressure to sharply rise Thursday night when he posted a nondescript, black-and-white, captionless photo of himself in a tunnel at an unidentified football stadium (later identified as Gillette Stadium) to his Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Tom Brady walked off the field at Gillette Stadium after the Patriots lost to the Titans in the AFC Wild Card Round.

What did the photo mean? Was Brady walking away from something or walking toward something, and what did that symbolize? There’s finally an answer to the first question. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Sunday morning the photo was a teaser for a commercial that will air during the Super Bowl between the Chiefs and the 49ers Sunday evening. The contents of the ad, however, have yet to be revealed.

The mystery of the ambiguous photo @TomBrady posted last week will be solved today. Sources tell me and @RapSheet it was a teaser for a commercial that will air during #SuperBowlLIV. #ad #walkingaway? #walkingforward? pic.twitter.com/1D2PmC2Djc — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 2, 2020

