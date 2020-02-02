Raiders are poised to pursue quarterback Tom Brady if he doesn't re-sign with the Patriots before free agency begins, league sources told ESPN. https://t.co/rAloZCF2W1

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday that the Las Vegas Raiders are prepared to pursue Brady if he doesn’t re-sign with the Patriots.

Brady becomes a free agent when his contract with the Patriots expires on March 17. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport also reported Sunday that the Patriots are willing to offer Brady at least $30 million a year in a potential new deal, a dollar amount Rapoport called “a significant commitment that would bring his salary more in line with other elite QBs.”

The Brady-to-the-Raiders buzz ignited in January when Brady was spotted talking to Raiders owner Mark Davis at UFC 246. Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, however, will be in the fourth year of a five-year $125 million extension next season. The Raiders went 7-9 in 2019 with Carr under center.

