The Chiefs’ 31-20 victory over the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV averaged 99.9 million viewers on Fox, a slight improvement on last year’s viewership for the Patriots’ win over the Rams and the first ratings increase for the NFL championship game in five years.

Per Fox, the game averaged 102 million viewers when including those who watched on Fox Deportes and the network’s streaming service. Nationally, the game earned a 41.7 household rating.

Last year’s Super Bowl, a 13-3 Patriots victory, drew 98.2 million viewers and earned a 41.1 household rating on CBS.