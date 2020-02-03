The Chiefs’ 31-20 victory over the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV averaged 99.9 million viewers on Fox, a slight improvement on last year’s viewership for the Patriots’ win over the Rams and the first ratings increase for the NFL championship game in five years.
Per Fox, the game averaged 102 million viewers when including those who watched on Fox Deportes and the network’s streaming service. Nationally, the game earned a 41.7 household rating.
Last year’s Super Bowl, a 13-3 Patriots victory, drew 98.2 million viewers and earned a 41.1 household rating on CBS.
The Chiefs’ come-from-behind victory provided the first year-over-year viewership increase since 2015, when the Patriots defeated the Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX. That broadcast on NBC averaged 114.4 million viewers, still the Super Bowl record.
Advertisement
More coverage
■ Jimmy Garoppolo fizzled in the fourth, and was left numb and speechless
■ How did the Chiefs know they could rally in the Super Bowl? ‘We’ve got Patrick Mahomes’
■ What the Patriots need to address as they retool for next season
■ Chiefs already exercising their bragging rights, and other Super Bowl thoughts
■ Patriots can still make a run at another Super Bowl next season
Chad Finn can be reached at finn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeChadFinn.