Suspended Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett met with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to discuss his possible reinstatement, a person familiar with the meeting told The Associated Press. Garrett was banned indefinitely for ripping off Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph’s helmet and hitting him over the head with it late in a Nov. 15 game.

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Monday that quarterback Philip Rivers will enter free agency and not return to the only team he’s played for in his 16-year career. Rivers, picked fourth overall by the New York Giants in the 2004 draft but traded to the Chargers in a draft-day deal for Eli Manning , is one of six quarterbacks to eclipse 50,000 career yards and his 397 touchdowns are sixth. His 224 straight regular-season starts are second-most among quarterbacks in NFL history and his 123 wins are ninth.

BASEBALL

Angels-Dodgers trade is off

Angels general manager Billy Eppler confirmed he won’t be making a widely reported trade, although he didn’t specify the deal or the players involved. Multiple media outlets reported the Angels nearly acquired Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson and righthander Ross Stripling last week in a deal that would have sent infielder Luis Rengifo to the Dodgers. The deal apparently fell apart as a side effect of the Dodgers’ lengthy attempts to get outfielder Mookie Betts from the Red Sox in a blockbuster trade . . . Ex-pitcher Mike Bolsinger sued the Astros, claiming the team’s sign-stealing scheme contributed to a poor relief appearance in August 2017 that essentially ended his big league career. Then a reliever with Toronto, Bolsinger was put into a game at Houston on Aug. 4, 2017, and allowed 4 runs, 4 hits, and 3 walks in ⅓ of an inning. He hasn’t pitched in the major leagues since . . . The Arizona Diamondbacks agreed to a four-year, $32.5 million deal with two-time Gold Glove shortstop Nick Ahmed. The 29-year-old was eligible for salary arbitration and had his hearing scheduled for Wednesday, but now that won’t be needed.

COLLEGES

Michigan State men out of poll

A three-game losing streak knocked preseason No. 1 Michigan State from No. 16 to out of the AP Top 25 men’s basketball poll while Baylor (21-1) remained No. 1. The Bears received 48 first-place votes from a 64-person media panel. Gonzaga remained at No. 2 with 15 first-place votes. Kansas had one first-place vote, San Diego State, the lone remaining undefeated team in Division 1, stayed at No. 4, and Louisville remained No. 5 . . . North Carolina State jumped three spots to No. 4 in the AP women’s poll, its best ranking in 20 years. South Carolina remained No. 1, receiving 27 first-place votes from a 30-person media panel. Baylor stayed No. 2, getting the other three first-place votes. Oregon was third. No. 5 UConn extended its record streak of top-five appearances to 253 straight weeks . . . Iowa State sophomore guard Tyrese Haliburton , considered a potential lottery pick in the NBA Draft this year, will miss the rest of the season with a fractured left wrist. He is the Cyclones’ second-leading scorer at 15.2 points per game . . . Cincinnati football coach Luke Fickell told Michigan State — looking to replace the departed Mark Dantonio — he’s decided to stay with the Bearcats.

MISCELLANY

Revolution open preseason

Gustavo Bou scored the New England Revolution’s lone goal as they opened the preseason with a 2-1 loss to the the LA Galaxy in Carson, Calif. New England’s preseason slate continues Wednesday against the Colorado Rapids at 2 p.m. in Carson . . . Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Seth Jones will be sidelined indefinitely with an ankle injury sustained Saturday against the Colorado Avalanche.