The Patriots signed defensive back Lenzy Pipkins on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old has been with Green Bay, Indianapolis, Detroit, and Cleveland. The 6-foot, 196-pounder went to training camp with Cleveland last summer but was released Aug. 31 and spent the season out of football.

An undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State, he played in 12 games with the Packers in 2017. He finished with 17 tackles, one pass defensed and one special teams tackle for Green Bay — he also played 27 percent of the Packers’ special teams snaps that year.