The Patriots have agreed to a contract extension with director of player personnel Nick Caserio, a league source confirmed to the Globe.
The move brings important continuity to New England, which has suffered several coaching and personnel losses in the last few years.
But the Patriots have been able to keep the main pieces in place — coach Bill Belichick, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, and now Caserio, who is the team’s de facto general manager.
Caserio is one of the most unique executives in the NFL. He helps run drills at practice in addition to negotiating contracts and organizing the scouting department.
Advertisement
Caserio’s previous contract was set to expire this spring. He attempted to take a job as the Houston Texans general manager last offseason, but was blocked by the Patriots.
The Patriots wanted to keep Caserio, and Caserio wants to keep building on what he has helped to create in 20 years in New England.
Terms of the contract are not yet known.
On Football: All this pointless Tom Brady speculation is bound to go down to the wire
Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin