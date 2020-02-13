Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, 32, who knelt during the national anthem to protest racial injustice and police brutality while he was with the San Francisco 49ers, announced he’s writing a memoir about what prompted his activism through his own publishing company, Kaepernick Publishing. Kaepernick has been out of a job in the NFL the last three years. He reached an undisclosed settlement with the NFL after he filed a grievance against the league, contending teams colluded to keep him out . . . . . . The Tennessee Titans agreed to a one-year extension with tight end Anthony Firkser , an undrafted free agent out of Harvard who joined the Titans in 2018 after originally signing with the Jets in 2017. No financial terms were disclosed, but Firkser, who will turn 25 on Feb. 19, was set to become an exclusive rights free agent in March.

The Pittsburgh Steelers were confident quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s surgically repaired right elbow will be ready to go in time for the 2020 regular season, so confident there are no plans to look around for a proven veteran backup just in case. General manager Kevin Colbert said Thursday that “all signs are good” regarding Roethlisberger’s rehab from an elbow injury that sidelined the two-time Super Bowl winner in the middle of Week 2 and forced him to miss the remainder of 2019. The Steelers finished 8-8 without him while jockeying between second-year quarterback Mason Rudolph and rookie undrafted free agent Devlin Hodges . Roethlisberger, who turns 38 in March, will travel to Los Angeles to be evaluated on Feb. 21. There is no specific timetable for when he will be cleared to start throwing again but Colbert stressed “optimistically he’s on schedule to return and maybe return better a Ben Roethlisberger than he was before the injury.”

Basketball

Clippers’ George docked $35k

The NBA fined Paul George of the Los Angeles Clippers $35,000, two days after he was critical of the officiating after his team lost to the host Philadelphia 76ers, 110-103, and pointed out a disparity in fouls after the Clippers were called for eight more than the Sixers as “home-court cooking.” The NBA said George was fined for those comments, and noted the amount of the fine “also reflects his multiple prior violations of the rule prohibiting public criticism of the officiating.’’ This marks at least the fifth time George has been fined in his career for such comments after he was docked $25,000 on two other occasions . . .Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, who felt snubbed by voters and coaches when he didn’t make the original roster for Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game in Chicago, was tabbed as the replacement for injured Portland guard Damian Lillard . . . The Seattle Storm re-signed Breanna Stewart, the former UConn star and 2018 WNBA MVP and WNBA Finals MVP who led the Storm the franchise’s third WNBA title two years ago . . . The Atlanta Dream have added more size and experience to their front line by signing two-time WNBA All-Star Glory Johnson, 29, a 6-foot-3-inch forward who averaged 12 points and 7.7 rebounds in seven seasons with the Tulsa/Dallas franchise. On Monday, Atlanta acquired 6-foot-7 center Kalani Brown from the Los Angeles Sparks for guard Brittney Sykes and center Marie Gülich.

Miscellany

Kvitova reaches St. Petersburg quarters

Petra Kvitova advanced to the quarterfinals at the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy by beating Alison van Uytvanck 7-6 (1), 1-6, 6-2. Kvitova saved a set point at 5-4 in the first set and then recovered after being broken in the first game of the decider. She then won six of the next seven games. Kvitova will next play either seventh-seeded Donna Vekic or Ekaterina Alexandrova . . . Defending champion Reilly Opelka earned his first win of the season, beating Yoshihito Nishioka 6-4, 6-4 at the New York Open in Uniondale, N.Y., where the third-seeded Opelka won his first career title last year on Long Island. He will face Jason Jung, who upset No. 7 seed Cameron Norrie 6-4, 6-4 to reach the quarterfinals for the second straight year . . .Cristiano Ronaldo scored a late penalty to help Juventus salvage a 1-1 draw at 10-man AC Milan in the first leg of their Italian Cup semifinal . . . Martina Sablikova of the Czech Republic and Ted-Jan Bloemen of Canada won individual gold medals on the first day of the ISU World Single Distances Speedskating Championships at the Utah Olympic Oval in Kearns, Utah . . . German skiier Thomas Dressen won his second men’s World Cup downhill in two weeks, keeping his slim chance for the discipline title alive. The speed specialist nearly skied out halfway through his run but recovered and edged then-leader Beat Feuz by two-hundredths of a second at Saalbach-Hinterglemm in Austria. Feuz would have locked up the season downhill title for the third straight year if he won the race . . . Samoa-born Jimmy Peau, who as “Jimmy Thunder” recorded one of the fastest knockouts in professional boxing in Flint, Mich., in 1997 with a first-punch victory over American Crawford Grimley, has died. He was 54.