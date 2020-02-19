The NFL playoff system could be undergoing a serious change in 2020.
According to an ESPN report, under the new collective bargaining agreement (which could be ratified soon), the NFL’s postseason structure would feature seven teams from each conference in the playoffs instead of the six that currently make it now. In addition, there only would be one first-round bye per conference instead of two.
The proposed changes would take effect immediately.
The plan would also include postseason pay for players on teams that earn a first-round bye that weekend. Under the current plan, players who are on teams who earn the bye do not get paid for the weekend.
Advertisement
Follow Christopher Price @cpriceglobe.