According to reports, the NFL is primed to implement its first playoff expansion since 1990 , allowing one more wild-card team per conference behind the velvet rope separating the regular season from the postseason, increasing the field from 12 teams to 14 while increasing future television rights fees. The change could happen as soon as this season if the NFL can wed it to a new collective bargaining agreement with the Players Association, procuring pigskin peace beyond 2020, the final year of the current CBA.

It’s rare in life that doing the right thing on principle and padding one’s pockets align in perfect harmony. But that’s the case for the NFL when it comes to growing the postseason and growing its revenue stream.

Most players would rather feed on their facemask than agree to a 17-game regular season. The extended regular season remains the centerpiece of the new CBA proposed by NFL owners. It’s inevitable, despite being player health and safety heresy. If you’re going to tack on more football — and player risk — doing it in a manner that increases access to the Lombardi Trophy for those imperiled players makes the most sense.

Expanding the playoffs is not just another revenue source for a multi-billion dollar behemoth. It’s a remedy for a flawed and unfair playoff format. It rectifies a system error that has plagued the postseason since 2002, when the league re-aligned and lopped off a wild-card berth per conference. That unwittingly paved the way for the poor, the tired, the huddling masses of mediocrity to make the playoffs.

Promoting playoff expansion is a passion of mine. I first wrote about it in 2008, when the 11-5 Patriots sat out while the 8-8 Chargers hosted a home playoff game by virtue of winning a weak AFC West. A larger field that accommodates all worthy teams is more just than a smaller one that rewards mediocrity by geography.

When people think about plumping up the playoffs, they presume that more teams equals more undeserving teams diluting the field. They don’t realize it’s the current format that welcomes the unworthy. Spare me the notion that no one wants 8-8 and 7-9 playoff teams. You’ve been watching them the last 18 years without complaint.

From 1990 to 2001, under the previous playoff format, there were no teams that won a division with a record of 8-8 or worse. Since 2002, it has occurred four times. Dating to 2008, six times a division winner has made the playoffs despite having a worse record than a team left out (2008, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, and 2015). Two of those teams, the 2010 Seahawks (7-9) and the 2014 Panthers (7-8-1), hosted playoff games with losing records while 10-win clubs sat on their couches.

Don’t think of it as postseason expansion. Think of it as postseason restoration. The 14-team format restores the third wild card that existed from 1990 to 2001. Under that previous format, there were three division winners and three wild cards per conference. The 2002 realignment created four watered-down divisions of four teams in each conference at the expense of a wild-card berth.

It’s a total perversion of the purpose of the playoffs — summoning the best teams to crown a champion — if you can just backdoor your way in due to a bad division. It’s the video game glitch in the current postseason format.

Such talk is sacrilege to those who worship division titles. The problem is the deference shown to division champions is disproportionate to the degree of difficulty of the achievement. To win an NFL division, a team only has to be better than three other teams. There are 16 teams per conference. Subtracting the four division winners, the new wild-card entries will have to be better than at least nine other teams to punch a ticket to the postseason.

Plus, not all divisions are created equally. Take the NFC West, a football land mine.

The 13-3 49ers captured the division and the NFC’s top seed on their way to Super Bowl LIV. The 11-5 Seahawks were a few yoga stretches from former Patriot Jacob Hollister away from beating the 49ers in the regular-season finale and taking the division. The third-place 9-7 Rams represented the NFC in the Super Bowl in 2018, losing to the Patriots.

Last season, in a 14-team field, the Rams would have been the third wild-card team in the NFC. Three of LA’s losses came to the 49ers and Seahawks, a fourth was to the Ravens, who posted the league’s best mark (14-2).

Would it have been an affront to the playoffs to see the Rams join the 9-7 NFC East champion Eagles in the postseason? Nope.

Plus, in 1990, 12 of 28 teams (42.9 percent) qualified for the playoffs. Under the new format, 14 of 32 (43.8 percent) would.

Trey Edmunds and the Steelers would have been the third AFC Wild Card team under an expanded playoff system. Rick Scuteri/AP/FR157181 AP via AP

What would have been last year’s third AFC wild-card representative was less impressive, the 8-8 Steelers. However, just a season before, the Steelers were left out at 9-6-1 and so were the 9-7 Titans. The Titans went 9-7 again in 2019, made the playoffs as the final AFC wild card, and advanced to the AFC title game.

The major downside of the 14-team playoff format is that there would only be one bye per conference, down from two. This is a significant change. However, it could be a boon to the regular season, forcing teams to not pull off the pedal down the stretch while enhancing the NFL’s signature trait — regular-season contests replete with urgency and competitive consequences.

Only time will tell if the bye proves to be too great an advantage for the top-seeded teams. The NFL is in a spell where the bye has served as an express lane to Super Bowl Sunday. It has been seven straight seasons in which both Super Bowl participants reached the Roman Numeral Rumble with the benefit of a bye.

Trends tend to be cyclical, though. Since 2002, six Super Bowl winners prevailed without a bye, including two stretches of three consecutive seasons (2005-2007 and 2010-2012).

Plus, a slight competitive imbalance is worth it for the plenitude of playoff football on a revamped Wild-Card Weekend featuring triple-headers on Saturday and Sunday. This will become the best football weekend of the season. There will be no furniture shopping or picking out paint samples that weekend.

Football fatigue is real. The NFL is overdoing it with its gridiron gluttony during the regular season from Thursday night to Sunday to Sunday night to Monday night. You feel like a hamster on an HDTV wheel.

But if the NFL demands we gorge ourselves on its games it’s easier to oblige when they serve the most meaningful games the league can offer, playoff games.

If you’re still not swayed about playoff expansion, Patriots fans, know this: Way back in 2003, your Patriots co-sponsored a proposal with the Chiefs to expand the postseason to 14 teams. If the Patriots want it then it can’t be wrong, right, right? Cornered you there.

The NFL playoffs are growing, and you’ll eventually grow to love it.

