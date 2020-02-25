The biggest complaint is that subjectivity has been added to the equation, which many owners believe has handcuffed officials. Several owners, as well as coaches, general managers and, of course, players, complained about inconsistencies in the calls. Rarely were calls on the field overturned when challenged.

An offseason survey by the powerful competition committee, which recommends rules adjustments, shows strong opposition to the system installed last year.

The NFL’s video review system for pass interference calls could be scrapped after one season.

The survey shows that bringing back for 2020 the video reviews on such calls (and non-calls) is opposed by 17 of 22 teams that responded to the survey. As for making the rule permanent, 21 are against and eight in favor.

Advertisement

The committee will have more meetings before presenting its recommendations to the full ownership in late March in Palm Beach, Fla. Three-quarters of the owners (24 out of 32) are required to pass any rules.

Radio host punished

A Cleveland sports talk radio personality has been suspended indefinitely for referring to Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield as a ‘‘midget.’’

During a commercial break at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, ESPN Cleveland’s Tony Grossi didn’t realize his microphone was still on when he used a vulgar word before calling Mayfield a midget. Grossi is a columnist for the station and frequently appears on air.

The station’s owner, Good Karma Brands, issued an immediate apology to Mayfield and the Browns, while adding its decision to punish Grossi. The company also said it will pursue sensitivity and inclusion training “for everyone on our content teams across our company.”

Chris Talbott, a spokesman for Mayfield, declined comment on the situation.

Mayfield has had a contentious relationship with Grossi, who advocated for the Browns not to take the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner with the first overall draft pick in 2018.

Advertisement

Last season, Mayfield, who is listed as 6 feet, 1 inch on Cleveland’s roster, stormed out of a group interview session in the Browns’ locker room after taking objection to a question by Grossi.

Lions trim ‘Snacks’

The Lions released defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison less than a year after signing him to an $11 million, one-year contract extension. He went into the 2019 season with two years left on the $46 million contract he signed with the Giants . . . The Colts said longtime left tackle Anthony Castonzo is expected to return next season after contemplating retirement. General manager Chris Ballard said that the 31-year-old Castonzo contacted him recently and told him he intended to continue playing. Castonzo has been the anchor of the Colts line since he was a first-round pick out of Boston College in 2011.