Houston, who was a kicker at USC from 2007-10 and was referred to as a “kicking whisperer” by the Des Moines Register when he was at Iowa State, also thanked those from his previous stops.

Joe Houston, a college kicker and former assistant at Iowa State and most recently Alabama, is joining the Patriots as an assistant special teams coach. He wrote that he’s “excited for this opportunity to grind in New England” on social media.

INDIANAPOLIS — While former Patriots special teams coordinator Joe Judge was performing his Combine duties as head coach of the Giants Tuesday, a new member of the Patriots special teams coaching staff addressed his job change.

“I’ve always believed when you respect the game of football, the game of football will reward you,” he wrote. “I’m thankful with every fiber in my soul to Coach Saban, Coach Banks, Coach Campbell, every staff member at Alabama, Iowa State, Toledo, and El Camino who has helped shape me into the ball coach I am today, you know who you are.”

The Patriots, who used four kickers in 2019, lost Judge to New York in the offseason. Houston is joining on, and the Patriots also have last year’s assistant special teams coach Cam Achord remaining on staff.

Retirement home

Retirement looks a lot like work for Dante Scarnecchia.

The longtime Patriots offensive line coach, who called it a career in January, is in Indianapolis at the NFL Scouting Combine, representing New England. Scarnecchia was on a flight to Indianapolis from Boston on Monday.

Scarnecchia, who is 72, retired in 2014 but came back in 2016. During that period, he still did some freelance work scouting and worked out players for the Patriots, and it appears something similar may be happening now.

No judging

Everybody gets a clean slate with Joe Judge.

The new Giants coach explained Tuesday morning his philosophy about why he isn’t ready to comment on individual players on his roster.

“You don’t want to create expectations for players that they have to go and live up to,’’ said Judge, the former Patriots special teams coordinator and receivers coach. “We’re going to let them do that themselves with how they play and perform.’’

He said he began operating that way early on his career and it’s always served him well.

“I actually began learning that when I first got into coaching under Sylvester Croom at Mississippi State, then it was reaffirmed through work during my time at Alabama and New England.’’

Judge has a similar take when it comes to talking about injuries and why he doesn’t address them.

“If I say Billy’s got a hamstring and some expert out there says that’s a 4-6 week injury, all right, when he doesn’t comeback until week 7 or 8, [the narrative is] Billy must not be tough,’’ said Judge. “Then when Davey has a hamstring a few weeks later, and they’re completely separate injuries on different people, different medical grades, and he comes back in three weeks, well he must be a lot tougher than Billy. So, I don’t want to create expectations out there that someone has to live up to. Everybody is an individual case at all times.’’

