With the NFL Scouting Combine underway, the Patriots have been busy evaluating potential draft prospects and having formal/informal meetings with a handful of players already. The team will have the No. 23 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, which takes place from April 23 to 25 in Las Vegas.

So what was Bill Belichick up to?

Instead of joining other NFL coaches in Indianapolis, the Patriots head coach was spotted at Middle Tennessee State University on Monday to check out defensive end Tyshun Render. Belichick stood in the rain while watching Render — who was not invited to the combine — complete a workout.