But last week, NFL Security completed what is believed to be the final interview with a Patriots employee. Now the security officials must write up their report, then hand it up the chain of command, where it will eventually land on the desk of commissioner Roger Goodell, who will approve of a final course of action.

The investigation has been ongoing since mid-December, shortly after the Patriots were caught illegally filming the Bengals’ sideline from the press box on Dec. 8.

INDIANAPOLIS — The NFL is getting closer to wrapping up its investigation into the Patriots’ videotaping incident from December, league sources told the Globe at the NFL Combine.

There is still no precise timetable for the NFL releasing the findings and any potential punishment for the Patriots, but it is drawing close. The NFL declined to comment on the investigation.

The Patriots have cooperated with the NFL, and stated that the incident was an honest mistake by a video producer working for Kraft Sports Productions. The producer, Dave Mondillo, has since been released by the organization. The Patriots contend that Bill Belichick and the football operation did not have any involvement.

But most league observers expect the Patriots to still receive punishment — potentially a fine up to $500,000 and a loss of a mid- or late-round draft pick — particularly because the Patriots have a history with Spygate.

One Bengals source said the team has been surprised that the NFL’s investigation has taken so long.

But Goodell said last month at the Super Bowl, “Our responsibility is to make sure we’re being extremely thorough.”

