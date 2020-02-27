In case Julian Edelman’s tweet earlier this month wasn’t convincing enough, defensive end Chase Winovich took to Instagram to beg Tom Brady to stay with the Patriots.

“To stay or not to stay…” read the caption on Winovich’s post, a photo of the two Michigan alumni walking side by side after a preseason game against the Titans.

Winovich added hashtags to further his point – “#pleaseDad”, “#NotAllowedtoLeave”, and “#goat.”