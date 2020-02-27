Brady, who is set to hit free agency next month, has been the hot topic of conversation in the hallways and ballrooms of the Indiana Convention Center.

Tom Brady’s agent was corralled by a gaggle of reporters outside the annual player’s agent seminar at the Scouting Combine but politely declined to provide any updates on his star client.

Yee was asked several times if there was any news or if there were any meetings scheduled with the Patriots this week and he repeatedly smiled and said he was just in town for the seminar.

In the works

According to a league source, the lines of communication between longtime captain and pending free agent Devin McCourty and the Patriots remain open. McCourty has played his entire 10-year career in New England and continues to play safety at a high level. He had 58 tackles and 5 interceptions in 2019.

The Patriots also remain in contact with linebacker Jamie Collins, per a league source. Collins enjoyed an outstanding season in his return to New England in 2019, collecting 81 tackles, 7 sacks, and 3 interceptions.

Odds and ends

Quarterback Jarrett Stidham has been working out in California with former NFL quarterback Jordan Palmer. Stidham had a strong rookie camp and was lauded by teammates for his work in running the scout team week after week. His continued development is something to watch as the Brady watch continues … Brandon King, who suffered a torn quadriceps in the preseason and missed 2019, is rehabbing well and is expected to be ready to go for spring work, according to a league source.

