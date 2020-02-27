Kudos to NFLPA head DeMaurice Smith for publicly supporting the right of high-wattage stars such as Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers, JJ Watt and Richard Sherman to go public with their “no” votes on a deal that includes a 17th game (boo!) and some immediate pay increases for the lowest earners but does little to expand earning potential beyond that.

In the end, players will probably vote to accept the NFL’s new contract proposal and bring labor peace to football through 2030. But wow, it’s been quite the eye-opener to see so much disagreement play out in public. No, not between the NFL owners and the players. That’s normal. But among the players themselves, where an emerging class divide between the highest-paid players and lowest could fracture the union going forward.

Smith told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis Thursday, “democracy is messy . . . I get that Aaron is passionate and he expressed his opinion, other players have come out and are passionately expressing their opinion, it’s fine. I would much prefer that than for anybody to think they didn’t have a voice, they didn’t have a vote, that they were stuck not being able to express their thoughts on this deal.”

He’s right, but that doesn’t make this any prettier for the players, who somehow always seem to lose in the court of public opinion despite their temporary/short playing window set against fat-cat billionaire owners. I can understand both player views – the richest ones have the luxury of looking further down the line than marginal ones who want to capitalize on whatever they can as quickly as they can. But it did make me think of something Chris Sale said during spring training when addressing baseball’s sign-stealing black eye.

“I’m a part of this, too. This is my era of baseball,” Sale said. “All of our names are attached to it forever. It’s like the steroid era. Anybody who played in that time is going to be questioned. When you borrow something from somebody, you want to return it in as good a shape as you were handed it. And this game was handed to me. Essentially I’m borrowing it. I want to leave this game in a better way than I started in it.”

■ Not surprised but still disgusted that the settlement offer from USA Gymnastics to survivors of serial pedophile Larry Nassar would require the victims release certain groups and people from further claims, including the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee, former USAG CEO Steve Penny and former national team directors Bela and Martha Karolyi. All of them have been implicated as having known about Nassar but doing nothing to stop him.

As dam-breaker Rachael Denhollander wrote on Twitter, “USAG and USOPC, this is beyond the pale. The level of corruption and complete disdain you have yet again shown to these women, is indescribable. Asking us to ignore decades of corruption in both organizations. Asking us to not consider what lead to the destruction of so many.”

Couldn’t have said it better myself.

But Aly Raisman can. As Raisman reminded us on Twitter Thursday, USAG/USOC continues to block release of documentation about who know what when, and she knows why.

“They seek to know we’ll never know the truth, by demanding we release those people we know to be culpable so they won’t have to reveal who else may be culpable. So many of us have suffered because these organizations have put their interests ahead of our safety and welfare, and so long as their self-preservation takes precedence over the truth, the problem will continue, as will our suffering.”

■ Crazy to think there are TWO Boston sports team still waiting for the results of investigations into allegations of cheating. Neither the Patriots nor the Red Sox have learned what, if any, punishment they will serve for inappropriately filming a sideline and/or catcher’s signs. Come on NFL and MLB, wrap it up already.

■ Remember the trade rumblings that once involved Jayson Tatum? Yeah, me neither. Just grateful it never happened, that he wasn’t moved to free up money to retain Kyrie Irving. While the Nets rushed to remove a mural of Irving that took months to paint across the street from their Brooklyn arena once he was ruled out for the remainder of the season with a shoulder injury, Tatum is busy earning a future statue in Boston.

Meant to tweet this earlier this week but forgot. Earlier this year, Nike had paid for a Kyrie Irving mural across from Barclays Center that took six months to complete. Less than a week after the announcement that Irving’s season is over, the mural is gone. pic.twitter.com/xHrvNnplhg — Alex Schiffer (@Alex__Schiffer) February 26, 2020

He’s so fun to watch that he left the great LeBron James in awe after that epic 2-point loss in LA, when Tatum scored 41. James’s Instagram post afterwards included a picture of the two together at the scorer’s table. “That boi to the left of me is an ABSOLUTE PROBLEM.”

■ Maria Sharapova announced her retirement from tennis after years-long battles with shoulder injuries, and she deserves a congratulatory farewell all her own. But what I’ll miss most is her no longer being a foil for Serena Williams. Their matches were thoroughly one-sided, with Williams prevailing in the final 19 meetings, but that didn’t mean they weren’t fully infused with drama and intensity. From the moment a 17-year-old Sharapova won the first of five Slams by beating Williams at Wimbledon in 2004, the fight was on.

Sharapova always brought out the best in Williams’s competitiveness, and it was in fact a 6-1, 6-1 thrashing at the hands of Williams at last year’s US Open that Sharapova cited as one of the final signs it was time to retire. Forced to take an injection in her shoulder to compete, she was no match for Williams. “Just stepping onto the court that day felt like a final victory, when of course it should have been merely the first step toward victory,” Sharapova wrote in an essay in Vanity Fair.

While the 32-year-old hangs up her racket after a stellar career (one slightly marred by the 15-month suspension she served for testing positive for the newly banned drug meldonium), Williams, 38, fights on. Amazing.

■ So great to see social media put to good use. Think Kobe Bryant congratulating James the night James passed him on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. Last week, it was hockey’s Great One doing the congratulating, when he tweeted this on the occasion of Alex Ovechkin’s 700th goal: “Congrats on 700 Alex! You’re truly one of the all-time greats. See you at 800.” Still a long shot Ovi makes a run at Gretzky’s all-time goal mark of 894, but it’s nice to know Gretzky is rooting for it too.

■ Sports movie in the making for David Ayers, the Zamboni driver by day who earned a win for the Maple Leafs as their emergency backup goalie. Kidney transplant survivor who helped beat the team that employs him? Script worthy for sure.

■ Kudos to trainer Mark Breland for stopping his fighter Deontay Wilder from more damage against Tyson Fury. A former boxer himself, Breland knows it was the right thing to do, much as some fans or analysts objected. Being right isn’t always popular. But that doesn’t stop it from being right.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com.