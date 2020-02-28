Patriots receiver Mohamed Sanu needs surgery on a high ankle sprain that hasn’t healed properly according to a report from ESPN.

Sanu was injured on a punt return in Week 11 against the Eagles, his third game with the Patriots after being acquired for a second-round draft pick from the Falcons at the trade deadline. He missed a game because of the injury, and his production was severely limited for the rest of the season.

Sanu made 10 catches on 14 targets for 81 yards and a touchdown against the Ravens in Week 10, then only made 15 catches on 33 targets for 114 yards and zero touchdowns over the final seven games the Patriots played, including their playoff loss to the Titans.