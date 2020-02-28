Patriots receiver Mohamed Sanu needs surgery on a high ankle sprain that hasn’t healed properly according to a report from ESPN.
Sanu was injured on a punt return in Week 11 against the Eagles, his third game with the Patriots after being acquired for a second-round draft pick from the Falcons at the trade deadline. He missed a game because of the injury, and his production was severely limited for the rest of the season.
Sanu made 10 catches on 14 targets for 81 yards and a touchdown against the Ravens in Week 10, then only made 15 catches on 33 targets for 114 yards and zero touchdowns over the final seven games the Patriots played, including their playoff loss to the Titans.
Sanu is entering the final year of his contract and is set to earn $6.5 million in 2020. The Patriots could move on and keep that amount in savings against the salary cap if they don’t get an indication that Sanu’s performance will improve from where it was at the end of last season.
But, given their needs at receiver, they would probably much prefer Sanu stay and get back to his old ways.
