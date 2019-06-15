Yankees get slugger Edwin Encarnación in trade with Mariners

Braves starter Sean Newcomb left the game after being hit in the back of the head by a line drive off the bat of Philadelphia’s J.T. Realmuto in the third inning in Atlanta. Newcomb was checked by a trainer and walked off the field under his own power, escorted by two trainers. The ball was clocked at 102 miles per hour and caromed off Newcomb’s head and sailed into the netting behind the Phillies’ dugout on the third base side. Newcomb turned his head as the ball approached and knelt on the mound immediately after getting hit.

The New York Yankees acquired AL home run leader Edwin Encarnación in a trade with the Seattle Mariners on Saturday night, adding another feared slugger to what could be baseball’s most powerful lineup when Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton return from injuries. The Yankees also got cash in the deal while sending 19-year-old minor league pitcher Juan Then to Seattle. Encarnación is making $20 million this season. Speaking before the trade was announced, New York manager Aaron Boone declined comment. But asked about having room for another power bat, Boone coyly responded, ‘‘There’s always room for good players.’’ Encarnación has hit 21 home runs this season. He has averaged 37 homers and 109 RBIs in his last seven years. There had been speculation the Yankees would be in the market for a top pitcher as the July 31 deadline approached, but the Bronx Bombers always have room for big boppers. ‘‘We know Edwin is a really good hitter,’’ Gleyber Torres said after homering for the AL East-leading Yankees in an 8-4 win over the Chicago White Sox. Encarnación was not on the field with the Mariners as they warmed up for their game at Oakland. The Yankees and Mariners announced the trade right after Seattle lost, 11-2.

Cubs put Hendricks on 10-day IL

The Chicago Cubs placed starter Kyle Hendricks on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation, removing one of the team’s most reliable starters from the rotation, MLB.com reported. Hendricks lasted only 4⅓ innings in a 5-3 loss to the Dodgers on Friday night, when he allowed five runs on six hits and ended with one strikeout and two walks . . . Reds rookie Nick Senzel fouled a pitch off his left eye and left the game against the Texas Rangers in Cincinnati. The center fielder fouled a pitch from Mike Minor into the ground and the ball deflected off his foot and hit the bill of his helmet and his eye. A trainer applied a towel and helped him off the field . . . A Babe Ruth road jersey dating to 1928-30 sold at auction at Yankee Stadium for $5.6 million. Hunt Auctions, which handled the sale, said the price broke a record for the most expensive piece of sports memorabilia ever sold. A Ruth jersey from 1920 previously sold for $4.4 million.

Rutschman is college player of the year

Oregon State catcher and top overall draft pick Adley Rutschman is winner of the Dick Howser Trophy as college baseball player of the year by vote of the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association. UCLA reliever Holden Powell was named Stopper of the Year and Michigan's Erik Bakich was named Coach of the Year. Rutschman was selected No. 1 by the Orioles . . . Jimmy Kerr’s first triple in two years helped Michigan build an early lead, Karl Kauffmann pitched seven strong innings, and the Wolverines opened their first College World Series appearance since 1984 with a 5-3 win over Texas Tech in Omaha.

Golf

Henderson leads Meijer LPGA Classic

Brooke Henderson birdied the final three holes for a 3-under-par 69 and a two-stroke lead over Annie Park in the Meijer LPGA Classic, with Lexi Thompson three shots back after matching the course record with a 62. Trying to break a tie for the Canadian victory record for both women and men, Henderson had a 19-under 197 total at Blythefield Country Club in Grand Rapids, Mich. She opened with consecutive 64s, playing 30 holes Friday after rain delayed the start Thursday, then got off to a slow start Saturday with three birdies and three bogeys in the first 15 holes.

Boxing

Heavyweight Fury makes short work of opponent

Tyson Fury stopped Tom Schwarz with 6 seconds left in the second round, with the British heavyweight star remaining unbeaten and putting on a show in his Las Vegas debut. Fury (28-0-1, 20 KOs) made short work of his previously unbeaten German opponent, battering him with a jab before knocking him down to a knee in the second round right after Schwarz (24-1) landed a big punch. Fury pressed ahead after the knockdown and forced Schwarz’s corner to throw in the towel before the bell.

NHL

Kings buy out Phaneuf’s contract

The Los Angeles Kings bought out the final two years of defenseman Dion Phaneuf’s contract. The 34-year-old veteran spent 93 games with the Kings, who acquired him in February 2018. Phaneuf scored 16 points and racked up 68 penalty minutes, but the former Maple Leafs captain occasionally sat as a healthy scratch last season for the first time in his career. Phaneuf had two years left on a seven-year, $49 million contract through 2020-21. He agreed to the deal in Toronto, but has been traded twice since.

Miscellany

Sun beat Lynx for fifth straight victory

Jonquel Jones had 16 points and 12 rebounds, Shekinna Stricklen and Alyssa Thomas also scored 16 points apiece, and the Connecticut Sun (7-7) beat the host Minnesota Lynx, 85-81, Friday night, for their fifth consecutive WNBA victory . . . James Rodriguez got the best of Lionel Messi in the Copa America in Salvador, Brazil, leading Colombia to a 2-0 win over Argentina in the teams’ debut in the South American soccer tournament. Rodriguez set up Roger Martinez’s opening goal in the second half with a superb long pass across the pitch, and substitute Duvan Zapata scored late to seal the victory that allowed Colombia to end a 12-year winless streak against the Argentines . . . Jockey Rafael Bejarano rode his 4,000th career winner at Santa Anita horse racing track in Arcadia, Calif. He guided filly Portal Creek to a 3¾-length victory in the third race for trainer Bob Hess Jr.