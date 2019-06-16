Game 73: Red Sox at Orioles lineups and notes

TV/radio: NESN/WEEI-FM 93.7

Orioles vs. Johnson: Davis 0-2, Severino 0-1, Sisco 0-1, Nunez 0-0 (1 BB)

Red Sox vs. Means: Betts 1-7, Devers 1-7, Martinez 2-5, Vazquez 2-5, Bogaerts 1-5, Benintendi 2-4, Chavis 0-3, Nunez 1-2, Bradley Jr. 0-2, Leon 0-2

Stat of the Day: Rafael Devers (2 for 5 on Saturday) is hitting .323 against the Orioles this season.

Notes: Saturday’s start from Sale was his fourth in a row with at least 10 strikeouts. He has 42 over that span and eight 10-strikeout games this season ... Michael Chavis has a five-game hitting streak, his longest of the season. He’s 7 for 21 (.333) over that span ... The Red Sox are 10-1 in their last 11 getaway games. They begin a three-game series with the Twins in Minneapolis on Monday. ... Brandon Workman has allowed just one hit to the last 29 batter he’s faced ... J.D. Martinez has homered in each of his last three games.

