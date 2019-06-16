scorecardresearch
RED SOX AT ORIOLES | 1:05 P.M. (nesn)

Game 73: Red Sox at Orioles lineups and notes

By Brandon Chase Globe Correspondent,June 16, 2019, 9:29 a.m.
Brian Johnson last pitched on April 5 against the Diamondbacks. He gave up seven runs in 1 1/3 innings.
Brian Johnson last pitched on April 5 against the Diamondbacks. He gave up seven runs in 1 1/3 innings.(John Bazemore/AP)

Here are the lineups:

RED SOX (38-34)ORIOLES (21-49)
Mookie Betts RFHanser Alberto 3B
Christian Vazquez CTrey Mancini RF
J.D. Martinez LFPedro Severino C
Rafael Devers 3BRenato Nunez DH
Xander Bogaerts SSAnthony Santander LF
Michael Chavis 1BJonathan Villar 2B
Jackie Bradley Jr. CFChris Davis 1B
Eduardo Nunez DHKeon Broxton CF
Marco Hernandez 2BRichie Martin SS
Pitching: LHP Brian Johnson (1-0. 12.71)Pitching: LHP John Means (6-4, 2.60)

Game time: 1:05 p.m.

TV/radio: NESN/WEEI-FM 93.7

Orioles vs. Johnson: Davis 0-2, Severino 0-1, Sisco 0-1, Nunez 0-0 (1 BB)

Red Sox vs. Means: Betts 1-7, Devers 1-7, Martinez 2-5, Vazquez 2-5, Bogaerts 1-5, Benintendi 2-4, Chavis 0-3, Nunez 1-2, Bradley Jr. 0-2, Leon 0-2

Stat of the Day: Rafael Devers (2 for 5 on Saturday) is hitting .323 against the Orioles this season.

Notes: Saturday’s start from Sale was his fourth in a row with at least 10 strikeouts. He has 42 over that span and eight 10-strikeout games this season ... Michael Chavis has a five-game hitting streak, his longest of the season. He’s 7 for 21 (.333) over that span ... The Red Sox are 10-1 in their last 11 getaway games. They begin a three-game series with the Twins in Minneapolis on Monday. ... Brandon Workman has allowed just one hit to the last 29 batter he’s faced ... J.D. Martinez has homered in each of his last three games.

Advertisement

Song of the Day: “Old Man” by Neil Young

Brandon Chase can be reached at brandon.chase@globe.com.