Game 73: Red Sox at Orioles lineups and notes
Here are the lineups:
|RED SOX (38-34)
|ORIOLES (21-49)
|Mookie Betts RF
|Hanser Alberto 3B
|Christian Vazquez C
|Trey Mancini RF
|J.D. Martinez LF
|Pedro Severino C
|Rafael Devers 3B
|Renato Nunez DH
|Xander Bogaerts SS
|Anthony Santander LF
|Michael Chavis 1B
|Jonathan Villar 2B
|Jackie Bradley Jr. CF
|Chris Davis 1B
|Eduardo Nunez DH
|Keon Broxton CF
|Marco Hernandez 2B
|Richie Martin SS
|Pitching: LHP Brian Johnson (1-0. 12.71)
|Pitching: LHP John Means (6-4, 2.60)
Game time: 1:05 p.m.
TV/radio: NESN/WEEI-FM 93.7
Orioles vs. Johnson: Davis 0-2, Severino 0-1, Sisco 0-1, Nunez 0-0 (1 BB)
Red Sox vs. Means: Betts 1-7, Devers 1-7, Martinez 2-5, Vazquez 2-5, Bogaerts 1-5, Benintendi 2-4, Chavis 0-3, Nunez 1-2, Bradley Jr. 0-2, Leon 0-2
Stat of the Day: Rafael Devers (2 for 5 on Saturday) is hitting .323 against the Orioles this season.
Notes: Saturday’s start from Sale was his fourth in a row with at least 10 strikeouts. He has 42 over that span and eight 10-strikeout games this season ... Michael Chavis has a five-game hitting streak, his longest of the season. He’s 7 for 21 (.333) over that span ... The Red Sox are 10-1 in their last 11 getaway games. They begin a three-game series with the Twins in Minneapolis on Monday. ... Brandon Workman has allowed just one hit to the last 29 batter he’s faced ... J.D. Martinez has homered in each of his last three games.
Song of the Day: "Old Man" by Neil Young
