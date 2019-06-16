Red Sox play it cool on New York’s Encarnacion addition

“Big trade,” Cora said. “I think the Lakers got better, too.”

Yes, the Yankees landed slugger Edwin Encarnacion . But there was that other trade.

One of the game’s cornerstone franchises swung a deal Saturday that made waves around the league, and Red Sox manager Alex Cora took notice.

The first-place Yankees added the American League home run leader to an already potent lineup. But the Lakers hauled in Anthony Davis and gave LeBron James a superstar running partner, immediately making them the odds-on favorite to win the NBA title next season.

“It’s amazing how Vegas knew something, huh?” Cora said. “The Lakers were favorites two days ago? That was amazing.”

Kidding aside, adding Encarnacion makes the Yankees lineup that much more menacing, especially with sluggers Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton expected to return soon from rehab assignments.

In Encarnacion, the Yankees add a player who has at least 30 homers in each of the past seven seasons, and 21 in 65 games this season. With 18 career homers at Yankee Stadium, he’ll undoubtedly thrive there.

“They’re going to keep getting better, so it didn’t surprise me,” Cora said. “It doesn’t surprise me that they keep adding people.”

Cora brushed off the notion that the Yankees’ move put any pressure on his team to bolster its roster.

“We know where we’re going,” Cora said. “We know we’re going to keep playing better. I think people forget that we were in second place last year around June 20-something. I know we’re in third place. I know where we’re at. But we’ll be fine.”

The Sox, 5½ games behind the Yankees after both won on Sunday, matched their longest winning streak of the season with their fifth straight.

New York hosts second-place Tampa for three games starting Monday.

Benintendi out

Andrew Benintendi was out of the lineup Sunday due to a left quad strain.

“He came up and felt like he’s sore in his quad, so stay away from him today,” Cora said. “Hopefully he’ll be back tomorrow.”

Cora said the injury wasn’t the result of a particular play.

“Not that we know,” Cora said. “Just sore. Nothing serious. As soon as I found out, I made a decision.”

With Benintendi out, Cora shuffled the lineup, starting J.D. Martinez in left, plugging Marco Hernandez at second, and going with Eduardo Nunez as as the designated hitter.

Benintendi is hitting .297 with nine extra-base hits and 10 RBIs his past 15 games.

Father’s day

As he took time to reflect on Father’s Day, Cora could barely believe how fast time’s flown. His twin boys Xander Gabriel and Isander Manuel will turn 2 in July. He also has a 15-year-old daughter, Camila.

“Timing is everything and with those two — and obviously Camila, she’s the one that runs the show — but these two, they’re amazing,” Cora said. “You have to actually disconnect yourself from this and do that. I think it’s a perfect situation for us as a family. It’s fun now that they’re doing other stuff. They’re learning. They know a little bit now.

“You ask them where dad works and they say Fenway. They do the Red Sox chant and all that stuff. I don’t know if they watch every game, but they know what’s going on. And they’re taking over the family room, which is good. But it’s fun. Fatherhood is great and it’s something, as you guys know, is a tough day for me but a great day for me too.”

Marco Hernandez tied the game on Sunday in the ninth with a solo home run, his first since May 30, 2016. (Gail Burton/Associated Press)

Marco makes it back

On the long road back from a season-ending injury shoulder injury in 2017 that would require multiple surgeries and keep him off the field for two years, Hernandez made a promise that he would come back and make a mark.

“He told David [Price] in spring training when he got demoted that he was going to contribute this year, he was going to be a part of this,” Cora said.

Seeing Hernandez blast the game-tying homer in the ninth after being called up from Triple A Pawtucket a week ago was gratifying all around.

“Obviously, he’s here because of circumstances, but he’s here and that’s the way it works,” Cora said. “He’s a workaholic, he’s a good kid too. He’s been through a lot and for him to compete at this level is great and contribute is tremendous.”

Hernandez was in an 0-for-12 skid when he came up in the ninth, but he was confident after swinging the bat well in the minors.

“I’m ready whenever [Cora] needs me,” Hernandez said. “I know I’m not going to play every day. Whenever he wants to put me out there I try to do my 100 percent.”

Johnson closing in

Cora channeled multi-time All-Star and former Mariners manager Maury Wills when he tried to sum up the three innings of work Brian Johnson gave the Sox in his first start since last September.

“He was good,” Cora said. “We get caught up on pitch counts in the minor leagues and rehab assignments and all that. Like the great Maury Wills used to say, there’s 70 percent that’s the competition, then the rest is the fans and the stadium and the competition.

“That 30 percent, you don’t get that down there. He did a good job. We feel like his next one is going to be OK. We’re looking for a guy that can get us five in that spot.”

Johnson gave up just one run on five hits with two walks and two strikeouts. He threw 70 pitches, but felt like he could have pushed his count into the 80’s.

“I felt good,” Johnson said. “I probably threw a little bit more pitches than I would’ve liked to early, especially in the first inning, But I felt good. I felt me and Christian [Vazquez] got in a good rhythm early. So just excited to be back out there.”

Julian Benbow can be reached at jbenbow@globe.com.