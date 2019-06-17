Rick Porcello, Red Sox silence powerful Twins’ offense

The Red Sox got to Twins starter Jose Berrios in the top of the first, with each of the first three batters of the game collecting hits off a breaking ball from the 2018 All-Star. Mookie Betts led off by lining a 2-and-2 single off a curveball to left, and Andrew Benintendi then blistered a 2-and-2 curveball high off the fence down the line in right.

The ball rebounded so hard off the fence that Benintendi — who seemingly thought the drive was gone off the bat — was thrown out at second by Twins right fielder Marwin Gonzalez. Still, the knock permitted Betts to advance to third, from which he jogged home after J.D. Martinez hooked a single down the left-field line for an RBI single.

Against the explosive Twins offense — whose major league-leading .515 slugging percentage would significantly surpass the big league record of .493 set by the 2003 Red Sox — that seemed like a good start but hardly a sufficient stake. Yet Porcello somehow made the advantage stand.

Such an outcome seemed far from likely with two outs in the first, when Nelson Cruz blasted a mislocated fastball for a double to right-center and Eddie Rosario barely missed leaving the yard. Yet once Rosario’s long fly to left settled in Benintendi’s glove, Porcello settled into a game where he located everything with startling precision.

Starting with the Rosario fly ball, Porcello retired 10 straight batters, at one point striking out five straight Twins in the second and third innings to smother what has been the most explosive offense in the game. As he often does, Porcello used a diverse assortment of pitches — four-seamers, two-seamers, sliders, and curveballs — to unbalance Minnesota.

His four-seamer at the top of the zone and on the edges proved a particularly surgical weapon, eliciting six swings-and-misses (his second most in any start this year). Overall, the Twins came up empty on a dozen swings against the righty, likewise the second most swings-and-misses for Porcello in any start this season.

The final line — seven shutout innings in which Porcello allowed just four hits, walked one, and struck out a season-high eight — accurately captured a brilliant performance. Porcello became just the fourth pitcher in 2019 to put up at least six shutout innings in a start against the Twins.

Porcello’s standout effort proved entirely necessary given that Twins starter Berrios shut down the Red Sox completely after the first. After he gave up hits to the first three batters of the game, Berrios allowed just two more to the next 25 he faced, with the righthander lasting eight innings and allowing a total of one run on five hits, striking out 10 and walking

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on twitter at @alexspeier.