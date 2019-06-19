Rafael Devers leaves Red Sox game because of hamstring tightness
MINNEAPOLIS — Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers left Wednesday night’s game against the Twins in the top of the fifth inning because of what the team described as right hamstring tightness. He is considered day to day.
Devers went on the injured list with hamstring injuries twice in 2018, sidelined in July and August. In both instances, however, the issues were with his left hamstring.
