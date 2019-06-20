Strong finish to toughest road of Red Sox season

Those 33 contests came in 34 days, with just one scheduled off-day and (due to a rainout) two actual days without games. Four extra-inning games totaling 15 extra innings took place during that time, with the result that the Sox pitched a total of 306 innings — roughly nine more than any team — during the 34-day stretch. Of the 33 games, 23 came against A.L. playoff contenders with records of .500 or better. Finally, the team played 17 contests the final 16 days, going 11-6.

Yet when considering the degree of difficulty of the period leading into Thursday’s off-day, the perspective on that 33-game run altered. The Sox forged that mark during what will quite possibly be their most demanding stretch of the season.

On one hand, an 18-15 record (.545) for a 33-game stretch hardly seems like cause for celebration. The 2019 Red Sox have far grander ambitions over a stretch that encompasses roughly one-fifth of the schedule.

Against that backdrop, the Red Sox took a measure of satisfaction that they’d played better during their most unrelenting stretch of the year than they had in the 43 games that preceded it (23-20, .535). Manager Alex Cora compared the stretch to a challenging one that he endured as a player to start the 2008 season, when the Red Sox (under manager Terry Francona) pinballed around the globe, opening the season in Japan, heading to Los Angeles for exhibition games, then traveling to Oakland and Toronto.

The jetlagged Red Sox felt punch-drunk at the start of their 2007 title defense. Early in the season, Cora recalled, Francona called a team meeting when the team’s record was around .500. The team was caught off guard when the manager delivered a message of encouragement and congratulations for their performance.

“We were like, ‘What are you talking about?’ ” Cora recalled. “He was like, ‘That was a tough stretch. That was tough to do with schedule and traveling and everything that went on.’ ”

Cora thought of that team — which reached Game 7 of the ALCS — in the latter stages of these nearly five weeks, taking pride in how this year’s Red Sox seemed to embrace their challenge with determination and focus in the latter part of the run. It was, members of the Red Sox agreed, a period that presented considerable challenges in the effort to balance short- and long-term considerations, particularly for the pitchers.

Chris Sale fanned 57 hitters in 39 1/3 innings during Boston’s marathon stretch, the Sox winning just three of his six starts despite Sale holding hitters to a microscopic .183/.239/.303 slash line. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff)

The Red Sox keep a color-coded chart identifying recent player workloads based not only on appearances, innings, and pitches in games, but also warmup work in the bullpen and physical activity before and after games. Towards the end of the trip, the Sox saw what pitching coach Dana LeVangie described as “way too much” red among its bullpen members — the product of extra innings, doubleheaders, and short starts.

“We’ve been fighting the schedule. It is what it is,” LeVangie said on Wednesday. “At times, we’re asking guys to pitch who are in the red. We really don’t want to. At some point, we have to find a way to get these guys some rest. That’s an important part of our team. We can’t win without a bullpen. We can’t achieve our goal without the bullpen.”

There were several days when the Red Sox had one or two or three pitchers whom they worked fastidiously to avoid, even in high-leverage situations — an undertaking exacerbated when Ryan Brasier had to leave the team to go on bereavement leave, and when Heath Hembree landed on the injured list due to elbow soreness.

Yet even when shorthanded, the Red Sox tried to remain mindful of the big picture, whether that meant having Josh Smith close a game against the Rangers last week; or avoiding Matt Barnes, Brandon Workman, and Walden in a 2-0 win over the Twins on Monday; or making sure to stay away from Marcus Walden in Tuesday’s 17-inning marathon.

The rotation, too, required protection in the eyes of the team, something that placed a toll on the bullpen. After David Price made his 1⅓ -inning start against the Rangers last week, the Red Sox made a proactive decision to limit his pitches on Tuesday in deference to their efforts to keep the 33-year-old healthy for the long haul.

There were days when some pitchers were unavailable, and others when they weren’t expected to be operating with peak stuff. Against those limitations, the Sox feel that their overall performance during this taxing stretch balanced the demands of their need to win in the immediate term without compromising their longer-term ambitions.

“Sometimes we’re going to lose a game because we’re trying to protect a few guys. We’ve done that. You guys are looking at us and some of these guys not pitching, but we’ve got to be smart about it, too,” said LeVangie. “Whether it’s the bullpen or the starting rotation, I don’t think our mindset ever changes that we’re not panicking with where we’re at, because ideally we’re trying to get somewhere at the end of the season.”

Over a difficult period, the Sox saw their overall quality of play improve, and the number of contributors across the roster increase. In that sense, Cora and the Sox took encouragement from their performance over a daunting stretch.

“I think as far as energy, and the way we played the last five or six days,” Cora said on Wednesday afternoon, prior to his team’s 9-4 win over the Twins, “we’re in a good place.”

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on twitter at @alexspeier.