Bullpen gave Red Sox offense time to recover

Sure, the offensive surge in the seventh and eighth innings tied the game for the Red Sox, who trailed the Blue Jays until that point. But that surge would not have meant near as much if not for the efforts of the bullpen.

It was almost as if the walk-off home run was acknowledging what made it possible.

The ball rocketed off Christian Vazquez’s bat and soared deep into right-center field, plunking off the top of the bullpen dugout.

Boston relievers allowed one earned run the final five innings, helping set up a 7-5, 10-inning victory at Fenway on Friday to open the series against Toronto.

“If you look around the league, not everybody is perfect in the bullpen,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. “And these guys have been amazing. They have to pitch a lot, but they are ready to pitch every day. There are certain days we feel we are limited, but we have to do it so we can continue doing what we are doing. Testament to them. They have been amazing.”

It’s because of Chris Sale’s performance in the first five innings that the Red Sox needed heroics from the bullpen.

Sale started out the game losing an 11-pitch battle with Eric Sogard, walking two batters with two out, and putting Boston down 2-0 in the first inning. It became clear Sale might not last as long as the Red Sox would like him to last.

The third inning was not much better. Sale gave up a two-run home run to Randal Grichuk that gave Toronto a 4-0 lead.

“Didn’t really have a rhythm,” Sale said. “Kind of got out of sync. The first inning for sure, I was just kind of battling myself. Just fell in and out of being in a rhythm.”

Sale was finished after just five innings, given up three earned runs, seven hits, one hit batter, plus those two walks and one home run. It was certainly not the line the Red Sox wanted or needed.

But the bullpen saved him, and the day.

Colten Brewer allowed a run and two hits in his 1⅓ innings, but the bullpen allowed only four hits total. The combination of Brewer, Josh Taylor, Ryan Brasier, Matt Barnes and Brandon Workman fanned seven, and held the Blue Jays offense at bay enough for the offense to put together the rally.

Friday’s victory, which officially went to Workman, was yet another solid effort by a group hardly lacking for usage — see the 17-inning game against the Twins this past Tuesday — and fifth in the majors for bullpen ERA.

“Guys in the bullpen held it down,” Sale said. “That’s why you never hang your head. You just keep fighting and do what you’ve got to do and, hey, you end up on top.”

