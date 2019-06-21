Darwinzon Hernandez loaded with promise but can’t find his spot

After the third callup, Hernandez was redirected not to Portland but to Triple A Pawtucket, where he made his first start Wednesday.

For 2½ months, Hernandez rode an unusual shuttle between Double A and Boston, getting called up directly from Portland on three occasions — once to pitch out of the bullpen in a doubleheader in mid April, again to provide potential long relief in late April (he never pitched), and then to make his first big league start last week.

In some ways, the Red Sox’ top pitching prospect seems like a metaphor. Lefthander Darwinzon Hernandez is a pitcher with considerable upside but whose place and role remain uncertain.

That Hernandez, 22, started the year in the Sea Dogs rotation made plenty of sense, given that he’d ascended to Double A at the end of last year, and when he did, it was in the bullpen. The Sox wanted him to build momentum in the season and develop as a Double A rotation member.

“We still felt he needed development time in Double A,” said president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski. “But when we needed somebody, his stuff played better than anybody else. It didn’t really make a difference where he was coming from.”

In one sense, Hernandez is a pitcher for whom the level is of limited relevance.

“When he throws the ball over the plate,” said Dombrowski, “he can get people out at any level. He overmatches people.”

But the Sox still face the question about where and how best to prepare him to throw strikes — and in what role he’s best suited to do so. His performance in his first big league start against the Rangers was noteworthy for a number of reasons.

First, he dominated in the first inning, striking out the side. But then he lost the strike zone in dramatic fashion while seeing his fastball velocity decline in each inning, resulting in his departure after three-plus innings.

That performance was part of a year-long pattern in which Hernandez has dominated in the first inning of nearly all of his appearances. Outside of one awful late-April outing — one in which his routine had been derailed by his brief big league callup — he’s allowed one run in 11⅔ innings while striking out 19.

The Sox haven’t given up on Hernandez as a starter, particularly as a depth option, with Nate Eovaldi and Hector Velazquez on the injured list. But the Sox also recognize that Hernandez has been vulnerable to train-wreck innings, and those usually come a bit deeper than the first inning. That suggests a potential near-term contributor as a reliever who would remain a project of uncertain duration and success as a starter.

“There are some people that think he could come in and play well in that type of [bullpen] role maybe right now,” said Dombrowski. “I don’t want to put unnecessary expectations, but you look at the value of a Josh Hader type of guy, how valuable he is.

“That time could come, but it’s not yet. It doesn’t hurt him to go down and start right now. But I wouldn’t rule anything out for the rest of the year.

“That’s why, when people start talking about what are you going to do at the trading deadline, there’s still time, and he’s a factor in that.”

For now, Triple A represents a valuable development opportunity for Hernandez. The fact that Triple A now uses the same ball as the big leagues is part of that, as is the fact that in Pawtucket, the Sox have two catchers (Juan Centeno and Oscar Hernandez) who are bilingual and have big league experience.

Pawtucket likely offers the best environment for his progress as a potential rotation member.

Still, as much as the Sox would love to see Hernandez develop as a starter — Felix Doubront is the only homegrown pitcher since Jon Lester and Clay Buchholz to make 25 starts with the Sox — they aren’t caught up in the optics of it.

“When I came here, one of the challenges to us, to me, was that the Red Sox haven’t developed any homegrown starting pitching for a period,” said Dombrowski. “I think people have to be careful when they phrase that now.”

Dombrowski noted first that several elite teams don’t lean on homegrown starters. The Astros, for instance, have had eight starts from homegrown pitchers this year; the Cubs have had none.

Moreover, the Red Sox have seen a number of pitchers who were drafted and (to varying degrees) developed in their system — including lefthander Jalen Beeks with the Rays, righthander Shaun Anderson with the Giants, and lefthander Logan Allen with the Padres — graduate to the big leagues in either starting roles or, in the case of Beeks, the primary pitcher who follows Tampa Bay’s opener.

Dombrowski also noted the contributions of homegrown righthander Mike Shawaryn out of the bullpen, as well as pitchers acquired from other organizations (Eduardo Rodriguez, Ryan Brasier, Marcus Walden, Josh Taylor) who have progressed within their system.

“Our development people have done a good job with [pitchers],” said Dombrowski. “Where we are as an organization, you trade young talent sometimes to win. You’d love to have guys you bring up. We just happen to have mostly position players.”

This year, Dombrowski sees Shawaryn as a present contributor, Hernandez as a potential contributor, and righthanders like Tanner Houck (7-4, 4.02 ERA, 9.0 strikeouts per nine and 3.0 walks per nine in Double A), Bryan Mata (likely to be promoted to Portland soon after forging a 1.56 ERA with 9.1 strikeouts and 3.1 walks per nine in eight starts in High A Salem), and Thad Ward (just promoted to High A Salem from Single A Greenville after going 5-2 with a 1.99 ERA in the first half) emerging on the horizon.

In short, there is potential among the pitching prospects in the system — even if, as with Hernandez, the when and how of the contributions remain to be determined.

THREE UP

■ Outfielder Rusney Castillo hit .529/.556/.853 over a nine-game hitting streak to improve to .289/.336/.427 overall. He was named the International League Player of the Week for June 10-16.

■ In his last 12 games, Greenville third baseman Brandon Howlett is hitting .400/.511/.571 with 10 walks and 13 strikeouts. For the year, the 19-year-old is hitting .255/.354/.373 while showing solid strike zone command and steady improvement in a fashion atypical for a high school player in his first full pro season.

■ In the Dominican Summer League, 16-year-old shortstop Brainer Bonaci is off to a spectacular start, hitting .415/.473/.631 with 10 extra-base hits, 11 steals, and nearly as many walks (7) as strikeouts (9) in his first 16 pro games.

THREE DOWN

■ Righthander Tyler Thornburg has allowed eight earned runs while walking seven and striking out six over 4⅔ innings in his rehab assignment with the PawSox.

■ Lefthander Yoan Aybar, who impressed in his conversion from the outfield to the mound last year, has endured severe control difficulties in Greenville, walking 26 in 26⅓ innings on the way to a 6.84 ERA. The 21-year-old does have 33 strikeouts.

■ Lefthander Jay Groome, the 2016 first-rounder who underwent Tommy John surgery in May 2018, still has yet to progress to a mound. If he pitches in games this year, it will be little more than as a late-season building block toward 2020.

“We’re already in the middle of the year,” said Dombrowski. “I’m not ruling him out, but his development comes more towards next year.”

