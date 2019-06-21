Dominican explanation in Ortiz case is just not believable, and other thoughts

Mistaken identity? Do the Dominican authorities think we are all stupid? Would Elvis Presley have been mistaken for anyone else if he sat at a cafe in Memphis in the 1960s? Tom Brady on Newbury Street in Boston in 2019?

■ While we continue to wish David Ortiz the best as he recovers from being shot almost two weeks ago, the explanation we were given by authorities in the Dominican Republic Wednesday is simply not believable. Seriously.

Picked-up pieces while hearing the sounds of lie detectors exploding from Santo Domingo to Boston . . .

Many had much to lose if uncomfortable truths were unearthed in this case. So 10 days after the crime, we got this whopper of whoppers. The authorities cracked the case. Wrong guy.

Advertisement

It was the ultimate broom job, with Claude Rains, uniform festooned with medals, calling to “round up the usual suspects” and Baghdad Bob reporting live from the scene. What’s next — Bob Dylan writing “The ballad of Rolfi Ferreira Cruz’’? Wow. Just wow.

■ The implosion of the Celtics is depressing. The blame pie is large, but at this hour it’s hard to come up with a figure more loathed in Boston sports history than Kyrie Irving. He lied to us when he said he was coming back. He blew up the team chemistry. He was a nut. And he choked in the playoffs after telling us all year that he would take care of business then.

Now Anthony Davis is a Laker and Al Horford is headed out the door and the Celtics are in full rebuild. We get to watch the kids develop. Swell.

One year after taking us to the threshold of the Finals, the Celtics are in the dreaded upper middle class of the NBA. They are losing 40 percent of their starting lineup, they could lose three or four of their top nine players, and they aren’t getting Davis.

Advertisement

They can sell it any way they want: This is a full-blown disaster. And all in less than one year.

■ Does any big league baseball flagship station cram more commercials into the two minutes between innings than NESN? Did the network oversell its sports this year?

When the third out of any inning is made, Dave O’Brien barely has time to say “out at first” before NESN cuts to Jordan’s furniture. We get no line score, no wrap of the inning, just an abrupt cut to commercial. And then we have to hope we don’t miss the first pitch of the next inning.

It’s truly breathless and a disservice to loyal baseball viewers.

While I’m at it, can the Sox/Bruins network lose the annoying (and sponsored) “Heat Zone’’ feature (“our guy is great, their guy stinks, and here are the numbers to prove it”)? It’s truly childish.

■ The Bruins’ flat performance in Game 7 remains a head-scratcher. This was a blown golden opportunity. The worthy, lovable Spoked-B’s worked their way to the seventh game of the Stanley Cup Final. All they had to do was win a home game against the flippin’ St. Louis Blues. They delivered a stink bomb. What a waste.

We obviously are spoiled around here, so it goes away relatively quickly, but who knows when any Boston team will get that close again? In this century, Bruins-Blues Game 7 goes down as the worst Boston performance in a championship loss.

Advertisement

Our teams are 12-6 in Finals. The other five losses include Super Bowls against the Giants (twice) and Eagles. Those were all thriller games. The 2010 Celtics had a Game 7 fourth-quarter lead against a Laker team with Kobe Bryant. The 2013 Bruins were matched against a powerhouse Blackhawk team and managed to hold a one-goal lead in the closing minutes of Game 6 in Boston. The lifeless loss to the Blues was the worst.

■ Phil Regan, the Mets’ “new” pitching coach, is 82 years old and faced Ted Williams in 1960. Regan, a rookie with the Tigers, walked Teddy Ballgame on six pitches, all low and away.

■ QUIZ: The Cy Young Award was first given in 1956. Name the only two pitchers to win multiple Cy Youngs and multiple World Series championships while also throwing multiple no-hitters. (Answer below.)

■ How is NBA free agency like late 1960s rock and roll? Simple. Think Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. David Crosby was kicked out of the Byrds, Graham Nash bolted from the Hollies, and Stephen Stills and Neil Young got together with them in a Super Group after their days in Buffalo Springfield. It was the precursor of the LeBron Effect that dominates today’s NBA free agency.

■ Brad Marchand sustaining a hand injury in the Bruins’ “stay sharp” scrimmage during the long layoff was mildly reminiscent of the 1946 Red Sox scheduling exhibition games against American League stars to stay sharp while waiting for the Dodgers and Cardinals to finish a playoff series. During one of the exhibitions, Williams got hit in the elbow by a Mickey Hafner pitch. Teddy Ballgame batted .200 in the World Series with no extra-base hits.

Advertisement

■ Wonder if I can be like Brady and patent “Curly-Haired Boyfriend” and “Shank” so that no one else gets it first.

■ The Blues and Toronto Raptors won “first-ever-for-the-franchise” championships on back-to-back days. Longest current droughts:

Baseball: Cleveland Indians, who last won in 1948.

NFL: Arizona Cardinals, who last won in 1947 when they were in Chicago.

NBA: The Rochester Royals won the NBA in 1951. Since then, while playing in Cincinnati, Kansas City, and Sacramento, they have not won again.

NHL: The Maple Leafs last won a Cup in 1967. The Vancouver Canucks and Buffalo Sabres came into the league in 1970 and have never won.

■ Kudos to the Patriots for signing Ben Watson even though Watson came down hard on twitter on Bob Kraft after the Orchids of Asia scandal.

■ You never know whom you might be watching when you watch college baseball. Cy Young winners Jake deGrom and Corey Kluber both played at Stetson in Florida. DeGrom was a skinny shortstop who once homered off an even thinner lefty from Florida Gulf Coast named Chris Sale.

■ Speaking of Sale, this is the Murderers Row of batters Sale fanned in his two “immaculate” innings: Hanser Alberto, Dwight Smith, Stevie Wilkerson (Orioles); Kelvin Gutierrez, Nicky Lopez, Martin Maldonado (Royals).

Advertisement

■ Having the Rays split their home season between St. Pete and Montreal is the best idea since folks tried to bring the 2024 Olympics to Boston.

■ Another thing to like about the hockey playoffs: No silly champagne celebrations for winning any of the first three rounds.

■ Quiz answer: Sandy Koufax and Tim Lincecum.

Dan Shaughnessy can be reached at dshaughnessy@globe.com